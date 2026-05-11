The Central Board of Secondary Education (Central Board of Secondary Education) has officially started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test)) September 2026 session from May 11. Candidates aspiring to qualify for teaching positions can now submit their applications through the official portals, CTET Official Website or CBSE Official Website.

The application window will remain active until June 10, 2026 (11:59 PM).

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Registration Process Begins: Apply Before Deadline

The online application process for CTET September 2026 has been made available on both official platforms. Candidates must complete the registration; upload required documents and submit the fee within the deadline.

Applicants are advised to carefully fill in their details, as incomplete or incorrect submissions may lead to rejection. After final submission, candidates should download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

CTET 2026 Application Fee Details

The examination fee varies based on category and number of papers applied for:

General/OBC (NCL): ₹1,000 for Paper I or II; ₹1,200 for both papers

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹500 for one paper; ₹600 for both papers

GST charges will be applied additionally by the bank. Payment can be made online using debit cards, credit cards, or net banking facilities.

CTET September 2026 Exam Schedule Announced

CBSE has also released the complete examination schedule for the September session:

Exam Date: September 6, 2026

Paper II: Morning shift (9:30 AM – 12:00 PM)

Paper I: Afternoon shift (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes per paper

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Eligibility Criteria and Important Guidelines

Candidates must meet the minimum educational qualifications prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Applicants are strongly advised to verify their eligibility before applying.

As per guidelines, fulfilling eligibility conditions does not guarantee appointment; final verification will be conducted by the respective recruiting authorities. Reserved category candidates are eligible for relaxation of up to 5% in qualifying marks as per rules.

Applicants must ensure compliance with recruitment regulations issued by appropriate authorities, including KVS and NVS norms where applicable.

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