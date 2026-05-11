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HomeEducationCTET September 2026 Notification Out: CBSE Opens Registration Window, Check Exam Dates & Schedule

CTET September 2026 Notification Out: CBSE Opens Registration Window, Check Exam Dates & Schedule

CTET September 2026 notification OUT. CBSE starts registration at ctet.nic.in. Check exam date, fee details, eligibility and direct apply link here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (Central Board of Secondary Education) has officially started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test)) September 2026 session from May 11. Candidates aspiring to qualify for teaching positions can now submit their applications through the official portals, CTET Official Website or CBSE Official Website. 

The application window will remain active until June 10, 2026 (11:59 PM). 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 Today? DigiLocker Shows ‘Coming Soon’ Alert; Here’s How To Check

Registration Process Begins: Apply Before Deadline 

The online application process for CTET September 2026 has been made available on both official platforms. Candidates must complete the registration; upload required documents and submit the fee within the deadline. 

Applicants are advised to carefully fill in their details, as incomplete or incorrect submissions may lead to rejection. After final submission, candidates should download and print the confirmation page for future reference. 

CTET 2026 Application Fee Details 

The examination fee varies based on category and number of papers applied for: 

General/OBC (NCL): ₹1,000 for Paper I or II; ₹1,200 for both papers 

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹500 for one paper; ₹600 for both papers 

GST charges will be applied additionally by the bank. Payment can be made online using debit cards, credit cards, or net banking facilities. 

CTET September 2026 Exam Schedule Announced 

CBSE has also released the complete examination schedule for the September session: 

  • Exam Date: September 6, 2026 
  • Paper II: Morning shift (9:30 AM – 12:00 PM) 
  • Paper I: Afternoon shift (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM) 
  • Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes per paper 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules Explained: How NTA Decides Rank When Marks Are Equal

Eligibility Criteria and Important Guidelines 

Candidates must meet the minimum educational qualifications prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Applicants are strongly advised to verify their eligibility before applying. 

As per guidelines, fulfilling eligibility conditions does not guarantee appointment; final verification will be conducted by the respective recruiting authorities. Reserved category candidates are eligible for relaxation of up to 5% in qualifying marks as per rules. 

Applicants must ensure compliance with recruitment regulations issued by appropriate authorities, including KVS and NVS norms where applicable.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CTET September 2026
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