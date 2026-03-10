CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East From March 12–16, New Dates To Be Announced

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationCBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East From March 12–16, New Dates To Be Announced

CBSE postpones class 12 exams scheduled to be held between March 12 and March 16, 2026 in Bahrain, UAE, Qatar and other Middle East countries.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 09:35 AM (IST)

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of Class 12 board examinations scheduled to be held between March 12 and March 16, 2026, in several Middle East countries. The decision was communicated through an official circular issued on March 9, 2026, and applies to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The board stated that the decision was taken after reviewing the current situation in parts of the Middle East and considering the concerns of students appearing for the examinations. Fresh dates for the postponed exams will be announced later. 

CBSE Cites Ongoing Situation In The Region 

In the circular addressed to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in the affected countries, the board explained the reason behind the move. The notice stated, "After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from 12 March 2026 (Thursday) to 16 March 2026 (Monday)." 

The board has clarified that the revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be shared separately once the situation is assessed again. 

Board To Review Situation On March 14 

CBSE has also informed schools that it will continue monitoring developments in the region before announcing further decisions regarding upcoming exams. As mentioned in the circular, "The Board will review the situation on 14 March 2026 (Saturday) and take appropriate decisions with regard to all remaining examinations scheduled from 16 March onwards." 

The board’s review will determine whether the remaining examinations can proceed as planned or if additional changes are required.  

Students Asked To Stay In Touch With Schools 

Meanwhile, students have been advised to remain in contact with their respective schools for updates regarding the revised examination schedule. According to the circular, "All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully." 

CBSE officials have emphasised that the postponement has been made keeping the well-being of students in mind. Schools have also been directed to inform students and parents about further updates once the board releases the new examination dates. 

Published at : 10 Mar 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
