CBSE Class 10 French Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 French examination on March 10, 2026. As students prepare for the language paper, experts advise them to pay close attention to grammar and spelling, as even small mistakes can lead to the loss of marks. Practising sample papers and revising the textbook thoroughly can help students perform better in the exam.

Over the years, exam analysis has shown that many students lose marks in the French paper due to minor grammatical errors and incorrect spellings. To avoid such mistakes, students are encouraged to revise the core concepts and become familiar with the marking scheme used by the board.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

According to previous years’ trends, students generally consider the French exam to have a moderate difficulty level. The written examination carries 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks are allotted for internal assessment.

The question paper is based on the Entre Jeunes 2 textbook and is divided into four main sections. The Reading section carries 10 marks and assesses comprehension skills. The Writing section is worth 20 marks and usually includes tasks such as letter or message writing. The Grammar section, which carries the highest weightage of 30 marks, tests students’ understanding of various language rules. The final section, Culture and Civilisation, carries 20 marks and evaluates students’ knowledge of cultural aspects covered in the syllabus.

The exam will be conducted for three hours from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and the syllabus includes Lessons 2 to 8 and Lesson 10 from the textbook. Topics such as Après le bac, Chercher du travail, Les médias, En pleine forme, L'environnement, and Vive la République are included in the curriculum.

CBSE Class 10 French Exam 2026: Important Topics to Revise

Students should concentrate on key grammar topics such as subjunctive mood, pronouns, and verb tenses, as these are often tested in the exam. Regular practice of reading comprehension passages can also help improve accuracy in the Reading section.

The Culture and Civilisation part of the paper is another important component. Questions in this section may include true or false statements, matching exercises, or short answers based on the cultural information provided in each lesson.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Last-Minute Preparation Tips

To perform well in the exam, students should revise the Entre Jeunes 2 textbook and complete the exercises given in the workbook. Solving previous years’ question papers and sample papers can also help them understand the exam pattern and improve time management.

Students are also advised to read the syllabus carefully and revise the NCERT material thoroughly. Making short notes for quick revision before the exam can help recall important points easily.

It is equally important to maintain a calm and focused mindset. Students should ensure they get adequate sleep the night before the exam and avoid starting any difficult or new topic at the last minute. Proper revision and steady practice remain the best strategies for scoring well in the CBSE Class 10 French examination.

