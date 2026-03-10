Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNIOS Hall Ticket 2026 Out For Practical Exams At sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 Out For Practical Exams At sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

NIOS Class 10 & 12 Practical Hall Tickets 2026 released; check all exam dates, centre & details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 08:49 AM (IST)

NIOS Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the hall tickets for the Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations. Students who are scheduled to appear for the upcoming practical tests can download their hall tickets from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. 

The NIOS Practical Hall Ticket 2026 includes key details such as the exam timetable, subject names, examination centre address, reporting time and the candidate’s personal information. The admit cards for the theory examinations are expected to be released in April. 

NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Hall Ticket link. 

Step 3: Choose the examination type and enter your enrolment number. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to proceed. 

Step 5: Your NIOS Practical Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and keep a copy saved for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download - NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 

NIOS Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned  

The hall ticket will include the following details: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Father’s name 
  • Mother’s name 
  • Address of the examination centre 
  • NIOS examination dates 
  • Important instructions for students appearing for the exam 

NIOS Practical Exam 2026: Schedule 

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced that the practical examinations for the April 2026 session will be conducted from 17 March to 1 April 2026.  

Practical exams are conducted before the theory examinations. These practical exams are an important part of the assessment process and will be held at Accredited Institutions (AIs) or other exam centres designated by the board. Students must ensure that they reach their allotted centres on time and carry all the necessary documents and materials required for the practical tests. The detailed timetable for the theory exams will be announced separately, and once released, it will be available on the official NIOS website. 

NIOS Practical Exam 2026:  Important Instructions for Students 

Students appearing for the practical examinations must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. It is recommended that they arrive well before the reporting time and carefully follow all instructions provided by the exam authorities. 

If a candidate is unable to download their hall ticket or notice any errors in the details, they should contact their NIOS Regional Centre immediately to have the issue resolved before the examination date. This will help avoid any last-minute problems on the day of the exam. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 Out NIOS Practical Exam Admit Card 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 Out For Practical Exams At sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct Link To Download
NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 Out For Practical Exams At sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct Link To Download
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 10, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 10, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
JEE Advanced 2026: Exam Date Announced; Registration Begins From April 23, Check Details Here
JEE Advanced 2026: Exam Date Announced; Registration Begins From April 23, Check Details Here
Education
PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme: How Students Can Get Collateral-Free Education Loans, Check This Quick And Simple Guide
PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme: How Students Can Get Collateral-Free Education Loans, Check This Quick And Simple Guide
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget