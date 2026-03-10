NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 Out For Practical Exams At sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

NIOS Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the hall tickets for the Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations. Students who are scheduled to appear for the upcoming practical tests can download their hall tickets from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Practical Hall Ticket 2026 includes key details such as the exam timetable, subject names, examination centre address, reporting time and the candidate’s personal information. The admit cards for the theory examinations are expected to be released in April.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Hall Ticket link.

Step 3: Choose the examination type and enter your enrolment number.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to proceed.

Step 5: Your NIOS Practical Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and keep a copy saved for future reference.

NIOS Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

The hall ticket will include the following details:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Address of the examination centre

NIOS examination dates

Important instructions for students appearing for the exam

NIOS Practical Exam 2026: Schedule

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced that the practical examinations for the April 2026 session will be conducted from 17 March to 1 April 2026.

Practical exams are conducted before the theory examinations. These practical exams are an important part of the assessment process and will be held at Accredited Institutions (AIs) or other exam centres designated by the board. Students must ensure that they reach their allotted centres on time and carry all the necessary documents and materials required for the practical tests. The detailed timetable for the theory exams will be announced separately, and once released, it will be available on the official NIOS website.

NIOS Practical Exam 2026: Important Instructions for Students

Students appearing for the practical examinations must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. It is recommended that they arrive well before the reporting time and carefully follow all instructions provided by the exam authorities.

If a candidate is unable to download their hall ticket or notice any errors in the details, they should contact their NIOS Regional Centre immediately to have the issue resolved before the examination date. This will help avoid any last-minute problems on the day of the exam.

