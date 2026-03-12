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HomeEducationCBSE Fact-Checks Viral Circular Claiming Board Exams Rescheduled in Middle East

CBSE Fact-Checks Viral Circular Claiming Board Exams Rescheduled in Middle East

CBSE clarifies that a viral circular claiming exam rescheduling in Middle East centres is fake, urging students to rely only on official updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

A circular circulating widely on social media platforms has falsely claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled board examinations scheduled for today in several Middle East centres. However, the board has firmly denied issuing any such notice and has labelled the viral message as fake. 

The misleading circular quickly spread across messaging platforms and social media networks, causing confusion among students and parents preparing for the ongoing CBSE board examinations. In response, the board issued a clarification stating that the message did not originate from any official CBSE source. 

CBSE Confirms Viral Notice Is Fake 

According to the circulating message, CBSE had allegedly postponed board exams scheduled for today across several Middle Eastern countries. It further claimed that examination dates, including the Class 12 English paper, had been revised in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 

CBSE has clearly stated that it has not released any such circular and that the information being shared online is incorrect. The board has urged students, parents and schools not to trust the viral message and to rely only on verified updates issued through official channels. 

The fake notice falsely attributed the information to the Controller of Examinations at CBSE. However, the board clarified that the document being circulated is not authentic and was not issued by the organisation. 

Fake Message Spread Across Social Media Platforms 

The misleading circular gained traction on platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp, where it was widely shared among student groups and school communities. As the message continued to circulate, CBSE used its verified social media accounts to address the confusion. 

Through its official handles, the board categorically stated that the notice was fabricated and advised the public to ignore such claims. Authorities also emphasised that any official decision related to examination schedules would only be communicated through CBSE’s authorised platforms. 

This clarification was issued to prevent panic among students appearing for the board of exams, particularly those studying at CBSE-affiliated schools in the Middle East. 

Some Exams Actually Postponed Earlier Due to Security Concerns 

The rumours emerged at a time when CBSE had already made genuine changes to certain examination schedules in the Middle East region. Due to rising security concerns linked to tensions between Iran and Israel, the board had earlier postponed some Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in affected centres. 

Additionally, a few Class 10 exam papers were cancelled in specific locations. CBSE has stated that revised dates for these postponed examinations will be announced later. 

Schools were informed about these legitimate changes through official circulars posted on the CBSE website. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Board Exams CBSE CBSE Board Exams Middle East
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