New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took strong exception to social media reactions of some "mischief mongers" over its February 26 order in the NCERT book row matter and said they must realise how to deal with the current CJI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed the Centre to identify and furnish full details of such websites so that suitable action could be taken against them.

The bench said after the apex court's February 26 order, some anti-social elements in the "so-called social media" have acted and reacted "irresponsibly".

"We firmly believe in catching the bull by the horns. We accordingly direct the Government of India to identify such sites, the persons behind running those sites and furnish their full details to enable us to take suitable action," the bench said.

It said the law must take its own course against the mischief mongers.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case concerning NCERT's Class 8 social science book, which contained "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary.

On February 26, the apex court imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of NCERT's Class 8 social science book as it contains "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying they have fired a gunshot and the judiciary is "bleeding".

During the hearing, the CJI highlighted the manner in which some "anti-social elements" have reacted to the apex court's order in the matter.

"I am not a person who is going to leave these elements also," the CJI said, adding, "They must also realise how to deal with the current Chief Justice of India".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said social media was the most abused medium of communication.

"We used to study Newton's law 'for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction'. In the era of social media, now the law is 'for every action there is a disproportionate and idiotic social media overreaction'," the top law officer said.

"All you need is one smartphone, free wi-fi and lots of free time," he said.

The CJI said its concern was only about the misinformation.

One of the advocates told the bench, "The difficulty is that today, wisdom has been sacrificed for gossip. That is all that is being transmitted on social media. And they don't stop short of pointing fingers at anybody. Nothing is sacred".

The CJI observed, "Even if they are hiding outside this country, I will not spare them. I am sitting here".

The bench made it clear that its orders passed in the matter were not intended to prevent any healthy, objective and legitimate criticism of the institutional functioning of the judiciary.

"If the judiciary, like any other institution, is suffering from some deficiencies and if an expert committee highlights such deficiencies, it will be a welcome step not only for the future generation of this nation, including the future judges and practitioners, but it will also open an avenue for the present stake holders to take necessary correctional steps," the bench said.

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