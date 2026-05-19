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HomeEducationTamil Nadu 10th Result 2026: TN SSLC Tomorrow At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026: TN SSLC Tomorrow At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 will be declared on May 20 at 9:30 AM. Check TN Class 10 result direct link and marksheet details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the SSLC Class 10 Results on May 20, according to media reports citing School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan. Students will be able to check and download their results from the official websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. 

Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their marks and download the provisional marksheet by entering their registration number and date of birth. The date and time for the declaration of the results were confirmed by School Education Minister A. Rajmohan. 

ALSO READ: UPSC To Release Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2026 Soon After Exam, Major Relief For Aspirants

The Tamil Nadu Board will release the Class 10 results through a press conference conducted by board officials. Along with the results, important details such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance statistics, and district-wise pass percentage will also be announced. 

TN Class 10 Result 2026: Date and Time of Announcement 

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 will be declared online by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. Officials have confirmed the date and time for the result announcement. According to the latest notification, the TN SSLC Result 2026 will be released at 9:30 am on May 20, 2026. 

Students can check and download their marksheets by visiting the official website and logging in using their registration details and date of birth. 

How To Check TN 10th Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official Tamil Nadu results website at tnresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for “TN SSLC Result 2026” available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as registration number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your results. 

Step 5: Check your marks carefully and download the result page. 

Step 6: It is advisable to keep a printed copy for future use. 

How To Check TN 10th Result 2026 on DigiLocker 

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal at digilocker.gov.in. 

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account. 

Step 3: Search for “Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026”. 

Step 4: Enter the required roll number or registration details. 

Step 5: Download the digital marksheet and save it for future reference. 

Note: Students who have not yet registered on DigiLocker can create an account by verifying their mobile number through OTP and setting up login credentials. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays: Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Haryana Schools Closed For Over 30 Days; Check Full State-Wise Vacation List

TN SSLC Result 2026: Supplementary Exams 

Students who do not secure the minimum passing marks in the TN SSLC Result 2026 will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations to improve their scores. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will release the detailed supplementary exam schedule on its official website after the results are announced. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TN SSLC Result 2026 Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 TN 10th Result 2026 TN Class 10 Result 2026 Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results 2026 Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026
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