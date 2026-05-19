CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Faces Login Complaints; Board Says System Working Properly

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday dismissed concerns over major technical problems on its Class 12 re-evaluation portal, even as several students claimed they were facing login and application submission issues after the process began.

Many students took to social media platform X to complain that the portal was either not loading properly or preventing them from accessing their accounts. Some users also alleged that the website had slowed down due to heavy traffic following the opening of the re-evaluation and verification process.

Despite the complaints, CBSE officials maintained that the portal was functioning without any major disruption.

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CBSE Says Only Limited Login Issues Were Reported

Speaking to PTI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the board had received only "a few" complaints from students earlier in the day regarding login-related difficulties.

"Sometimes when candidates open the same page, an earlier saved page opens again. I asked them to restart the computer. After that, no phone calls have been received by me," he said.

According to Sanyam Bhardwaj, students experiencing temporary access issues should wait for some time and try again later instead of repeatedly refreshing the portal.

"If sometimes they are not able to do it, it is not that they will continue to remain on the application for a longer period. They can wait and then submit again," he added.

Board Rejects Claims Of Major Technical Glitches

CBSE also denied reports suggesting that the portal had crashed due to high traffic. Bhardwaj said the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which manages the board’s website infrastructure, had not reported any major technical issue.

"From my side, it is functioning properly. Even as a dummy candidate, I submitted an application, and it was submitted correctly," Bhardwaj said.

He further clarified that internet connectivity problems on the users’ side could also be causing difficulties in accessing the website.

The official additionally confirmed that the CAPTCHA feature was removed from the portal after some students reported that it was not visible while attempting to log in.

"I don't think so because the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is taking care of our website, and everything is going well from their point of view also. One team is looking after this entire work at the NIC also," he said.

CBSE Opens Re-Evaluation And Verification Window

The board has started the re-evaluation and verification application process for Class 12 students following concerns raised over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system introduced this year.

Students can submit requests for verification and re-evaluation between May 19 and May 22. Candidates will also be allowed to access their evaluated answer sheets from May 26 to May 29.

CBSE has revised the fee structure for the process this year. Students who wish to obtain copies of their answer sheets will now have to pay Rs 100 instead of Rs 700. Similarly, the verification fee has been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100.

For rechecking specific answers, students will be charged Rs 25 per question.

The revised process was introduced after students and parents expressed concerns over unexpectedly low marks and the digital evaluation system used for checking answer sheets.

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Students Advised To Avoid Last-Minute Applications

Education experts have advised students not to wait until the final day to apply for verification or re-evaluation, as high traffic may slow down the portal during peak hours.

Candidates are also encouraged to keep payment receipts, login credentials and reference numbers safe for future use while tracking their applications.

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