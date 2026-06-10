June School Holidays 2026: After weeks of summer vacation, students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set to return to classrooms as schools across both states will officially reopen on June 15, 2026. The summer break, which commenced on April 24, is coming to an end, paving the way for the start of the 2026-27 academic session.

The announcement by the respective Education Departments has also put to rest speculation about a possible extension of the holidays. Authorities have made it clear that educational institutions will resume academic activities as per the planned schedule.

ALSO READ: Kerala Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Shut In Kozhikode, Kannur And Kasaragod Amid Red Alert

Schools to Reopen on June 15

Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will welcome students back on June 15 following the conclusion of the annual summer vacation. Prior to the full vacation period, several schools had been operating on a shortened timetable due to rising temperatures.

In Telangana, educational institutions functioned from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM before the holidays began. Government schools were also directed to continue serving midday meals to students after classes concluded during the reduced working hours.

The instructions were applicable to primary schools, upper primary schools, and high schools under government, aided, and private management across the state.

No Extension of Summer Break

Education authorities have reiterated that there will be no extension of the summer vacation. Officials believe that adhering to the academic calendar is essential to ensuring that teaching schedules, examinations, and other academic activities proceed without disruption.

According to officials, reopening schools on time will help educational institutions complete the syllabus within the prescribed timeframe and maintain the pace of learning throughout the academic year.

The decision is also expected to support the smooth implementation of academic plans for the 2026-27 session.

June 2026 Holiday Schedule After Reopening

Although classes will resume on June 15, students will continue to get a few holidays during the month. The scheduled holidays include:

June 21 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

June 26 (Friday) – Muharram holiday

June 28 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for any institution-specific notices, revised timings, or reopening-related instructions.

ALSO READ: India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 OUT At indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here



Advisory for Parents and Students

With the reopening date approaching, parents are encouraged to ensure that children are prepared for the new academic session. Schools may also issue additional guidelines regarding uniforms, textbooks, class schedules, and orientation activities.

Students should stay updated through official school communications and report to their institutions on June 15 as scheduled.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI