CBSE Class 10 Revision Book Introduced With Handwritten-Style Notes and 3D Visuals

New Delhi: With only a few days left for the CBSE Board Exams, the mood in thousands of Indian homes is gradually moving towards one of perceivable stress. The secret of success on board exams has never changed throughout decades: bulky textbooks, long rote memorization, and the panic that occurs the night before the test. Nevertheless, Arihant Publications is shaking up the conventional study market this year with its roll-out which is being termed by students as gamechangers.

Arihant has launched to the Indian academic market, the first ever series on Quick Scan and Map Chat, meant to substitute cumbersome theory with its visual and brain-friendly learning process. The Problem: The Overload of information. All Class 10 students are aware of the hassle, attempting to cover an entire year of study within a few weeks. Conventional refreshers are usually simply summaries of the original textbook with a lot of text. They lack a human touch, which helps to retain memory.

Arihant tried to fill this gap by posing a rather simple question: Why read a paragraph when a 3D image or a handwritten flowchart can explain it within a few seconds?

The new product is called Quick Scan: Notes That Feel Like a Topper’s Notebook. The flagship of this launch is the Quick Scan Series that comes in three separate books, whose subjects are Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. In contrast to the usual printed manuals, Quick Scan is written in the style of notes. On the psychological level, students feel more related to handwritten font since it resembles the touch of the personal class notes, and the contents will be less frightening and easier to study.

What makes Quick Scan unique?

3D Visuals and Diagrams: Advanced ideas (such as the human heart in Science or Geometry in Math) are divided into high-quality 3D images, which is not common in revision guide.

Zero Fluff: Iteliminatesthe frivolous wording. When something can be explained through a table or a flowchart, it is presented that way.

Stress-Free Revision: The layout is made to be read within a few seconds, and studentsare able toread enormous portions of the syllabus in minutes, rather than hours. Map Chat: The Ultimate Last-Minute Secrets Weapon. The Map chat 2026 is the complement of the Quick Scan series.

This one book encompasses the four subjects in the Big Four namely Science, Social Science, Mathematics, and English. The Map Chat is constructed based on science of Mind Mapping.

A student is provided with 1 Chapter, 1 View rather than having to flip through pages to make the dots. The book is illustrated with whole chapters in one made-up frame with a visual representation. It is designed in a specific manner to overcome the blanking out effect that students experience during tests.

The editorial team of Arihant has a source that says that students do not require additional content; they need superior content. Map Chat will be targeted at that panic time before an exam. It makes the student steady, providing them with a bird’s-eye view of the whole topic immediately.

First Time in the Market Although question banks are available in hundreds, the idea of Arihant to combine 3D visual and handwritten aesthetics is the first innovation in the market. It also switches the emphasis of memorization and visual imprinting which are known to help in recalling in the long term. Availability Math, Science, Social Science The Quick Scan and Map Chat series are now availed all over India.

Online: Arihantbooks.com/collections/quick-scan-map-chat, Amazon ( https://amzn.to/457J8ig ) and Flipkart ( https://fktr.in/8k8vBzK ).

Offline:onsale in every major bookstore around you. In the case of Class 10 batch of 2026, the days of being engulfed in heavy books could finally be eliminated.

With Quick Scan and Map Chat, Arihant goes beyond selling books to deliver a smarter learning experience.

