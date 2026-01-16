School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails

Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit

Section 163 Enforced In Ghaziabad; Gatherings, Rallies Banned Till February 16

DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI

Delhi Government Intensifies Winter Relief For Homeless As Cold Wave Persists

‘My Daughter’s Name Was Deleted’ - AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan On BMC Polls, Calls It ‘Murder Of Democracy’Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In Maharashtra BMC Elections.

Murshidabad: Three Arrested With Large Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

International News

India, US and UK issue advisories for their citizens in Israel in view of regional tensions

Indian Embassy In Tel Aviv Urges Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel Amid Situation In Israel

Pakistani Drones Spotted Again In J&K's Rajouri & Samba, Security Forces On High Alert

After Trump’s Visa Pause Reports, Pakistan Replies As Applicants Seek Clarity

US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next

Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas 'Welcomes' US-Backed Governance Framework

Business News

Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Agriculture Agenda May Centre On Costs, Cold Chains & Market Reforms

Ahead Of 8th Pay Commission: Big Boost For Central Govt Employees With New Salary Account Scheme

Zero Knowledge Proof Mania: Why This 5000x "Money Printer" Dwarfs Tiny Toncoin & Ethereum Price Returns

Budget 2026 Could Change Indian Farming Forever: Experts Push For Tech, Climate & Digital Boost

Mercedes-Benz Lines Up 12 New India Launches, All-New CLA EV With 792 Km Range To Lead 2026 Push

Sports News

Mitchell Starc Named ICC Men's Player Of The Month For December 2025

India vs India At U19 World Cup? USA Squad Tells A Story

Virat Kohli's Request Ignored As Official Slaps Fan During Security Breach

Virat Kohli's No. 1 Reign In Danger As New Zealand Star Closes In

You Won't Believe Harshit Rana's ODI Numbers For India

