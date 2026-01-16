Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationNEET-PG Cutoff: NBEMS Extends NOC Submission Deadline for Sponsored DNB Seats for 2025 Session

NEET-PG Cutoff: NBEMS Extends NOC Submission Deadline for Sponsored DNB Seats for 2025 Session

NBEMS extends the NOC submission deadline for Sponsored DNB seats, giving candidates more time to join counselling under revised NEET PG norms.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:14 PM (IST)

NEET PG Cut-Off: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially extended the deadline for submission of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for applicants aiming to secure admission to Sponsored DNB (Post MBBS and Post Diploma) seats for the 2025 academic cycle. This development comes after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, issued directions instructing the Board to make changes in order to widen the eligibility pool during the ongoing admissions process. 

According to the ministry’s letter and the subsequent NBEMS notice, the government has approved a lower minimum qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2025, a decision introduced to ensure that a larger number of candidates become eligible for counselling. The change has been implemented exclusively for NEET PG 2025 and is linked specifically to the counselling round for Sponsored DNB seats, with the broader aim of preventing vacancies in key medical training positions. 

NOC Deadline Moved to February 7, 2026 

NBEMS noted that the revised submission window aligns with the Board’s earlier announcement dated 10 December 2025 regarding centralised, merit-based online counselling. With the extension now in place, eligible candidates have time until 7 February 2026 to upload the required NOC in the prescribed format. This move is expected to particularly help those who were otherwise at risk of missing counselling deadlines due to the earlier cut-off. 

No Change in Eligibility Criteria or NOC Format 

Alongside the announcement, NBEMS clarified that no revisions have been made to either the existing eligibility framework or the official NOC format. All candidates seeking to participate in the counselling process for Sponsored DNB (Post MBBS and Post Diploma) seats must ensure the NOC is issued by the competent authority and submitted strictly in accordance with the approved template. NBEMS reiterated that “All the instructions concerning the counselling participation will still be as per the December 10, 2025 notice.” 

Candidates have been advised to check their eligibility carefully, complete documentation on time, and avoid deviations from the official format to prevent disqualification. Non-compliance or delayed submission carries the risk of rejection at the counselling stage. 

Documentation and Advisory for Applicants 

NBEMS has further advised candidates to retain copies of all submitted documents for their records and to stay updated through the official NBEMS website for any subsequent announcements related to counselling or admission logistics. Since the NOC is a mandatory document for participation in centralized counselling, candidates are encouraged to keep track of deadlines and ensure timely compliance for a smooth admission experience. 

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Education News NEET PG 2025 NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off
