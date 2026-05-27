Girls’ School Dropout Rate: Financial Problems Force Thousands To Quit Studies Every Year

Even today, millions of children in India are unable to complete their school education due to financial hardship, domestic responsibilities, and social challenges. Among them, the growing number of girls dropping out of school continues to be a major concern.

In many cases, poor financial conditions at home, household work, early responsibilities, and difficulties in accessing schools force girls to discontinue their studies. According to reports, lakhs of children across the country dropped out of school at the primary and upper primary levels between 2022–23 and 2023–24.

Although the number of boys leaving school remains higher overall, the dropout situation among girls in several states continues to raise serious concerns.

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Bihar Reports Highest Number Of School Dropouts

According to the report, Bihar recorded the highest number of school dropouts in the country, with more than 27 lakh children leaving school. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam also ranked among the states with high dropout numbers.

The report stated that Bihar recorded around 27.69 lakh dropouts, followed by Rajasthan with 8.99 lakh, Uttar Pradesh with 7.41 lakh, Madhya Pradesh with 3.37 lakh, and Assam with 3.58 lakh.

Poor economic conditions, challenges in rural areas, and limited access to education are considered major reasons behind the high dropout figures in these states.

Household Responsibilities Forcing Girls Out Of School

A survey conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed that a significant number of girls are leaving school because of domestic responsibilities.

According to the report, nearly 33 per cent of girls were forced to discontinue their education due to household work. In many families, girls are required to take care of younger siblings, while some are pushed into labour or domestic work because of financial difficulties.

The report also highlighted that early marriage in rural areas remains one of the major reasons behind girls discontinuing their education.

Uttar Pradesh Among States With High Girls’ Dropout Rate

The report found that the dropout percentage among girls at the primary and upper primary levels in Uttar Pradesh was higher than that of boys.

A particularly high number of girls were found leaving school between Classes 6 and 8. Rajasthan and some other states also reported higher dropout rates among girls belonging to Muslim and tribal communities.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu And West Bengal Show Better Performance

Some states showed comparatively better performance in controlling school dropout rates. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal reported very low or nearly zero dropout figures in the report.

However, experts have also suggested that these numbers may require further verification. Even so, better educational systems, awareness, and government welfare schemes are being credited for the improved situation in these states.

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Government Suggests Special Measures For High Dropout States

The central government has advised states with high dropout rates to take special corrective measures.

The recommendations include regular monitoring of students in schools, financial support for economically weaker students, special schemes for girls, better school facilities in rural areas, and efforts to bring dropout children back into the education system.

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