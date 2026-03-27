CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results between late April and mid-May. Once released, students can check their CBSE Result 2026 on the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

Students will be able to check their results using their roll number, admit card ID, and school number, all of which are printed on their admit card.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Date and Latest Update

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, bringing relief to lakhs of students across India. With evaluation nearly complete, results may be declared earlier than usual. Check the expected date, direct link, and simple ways to access your marks instantly.

The board has not yet announced an official result date. However, the results are expected to be released earlier this year due to a faster evaluation process and the upcoming second board examinations scheduled for May. Last year, CBSE declared Class 10 and 12 results on May 13, but the date for this year is still awaited.

CBSE Result 2026 via DigiLocker, SMS, UMANG and SMS

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 result through the following methods:

Official website

SMS

UMANG App

DigiLocker

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online (Direct Link Steps)

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website at results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026”.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download or print a copy for future reference.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check via Call And SMS

Students can also check their results using the following methods:

By Call:

Dial 24300699 (for Delhi users)

Dial 011-24300699 (for other parts of India)

By SMS:

For Class 10, type: CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>

Send the message to 7738299899

Make sure all details are entered correctly to receive your result without any issues

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check via DigiLocker App

Students can download their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 through the DigiLocker app, which provides digitally verified marksheets issued by CBSE.

Step 1: Download and open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number and 6-digit security PIN.

Step 3: Complete the OTP verification to access your account.

Step 4: Go to the “Issued Documents” section on the dashboard.

Step 5: Select “CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026”.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and school code as required.

Step 7: Your digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the PDF or save it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Passing Marks 2026 Explained:

To pass the CBSE Class 10 board examination, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and internal assessment or practical components.

For the theory exam, a minimum of 27 marks is required. In internal assessments, students need to secure at least 7 out of 20 marks to qualify.

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