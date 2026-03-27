Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE 10th Result 2026 Latest Updates: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, DigiLocker, SMS, And Other Methods

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Latest Updates: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, DigiLocker, SMS, And Other Methods

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check result date, direct link, and how to download marksheet via DigiLocker, SMS and official websites.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 11:18 AM (IST)

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results between late April and mid-May. Once released, students can check their CBSE Result 2026 on the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. 

Students will be able to check their results using their roll number, admit card ID, and school number, all of which are printed on their admit card.  

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Date and Latest Update 

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, bringing relief to lakhs of students across India. With evaluation nearly complete, results may be declared earlier than usual. Check the expected date, direct link, and simple ways to access your marks instantly. 

The board has not yet announced an official result date. However, the results are expected to be released earlier this year due to a faster evaluation process and the upcoming second board examinations scheduled for May. Last year, CBSE declared Class 10 and 12 results on May 13, but the date for this year is still awaited. 

CBSE Result 2026 via DigiLocker, SMS, UMANG and SMS 

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 result through the following methods: 

  • Official website 
  • SMS 
  • UMANG App 
  • DigiLocker 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online (Direct Link Steps) 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website at results.cbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Select the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026”. 

Step 4: Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. 

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button. 

Step 6: Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 7: Download or print a copy for future reference. 

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check via Call And SMS 

Students can also check their results using the following methods: 

By Call: 

Dial 24300699 (for Delhi users) 

Dial 011-24300699 (for other parts of India) 

By SMS: 

For Class 10, type: CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number> 

Send the message to 7738299899 

Make sure all details are entered correctly to receive your result without any issues 

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check via DigiLocker App 

Students can download their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 through the DigiLocker app, which provides digitally verified marksheets issued by CBSE. 

Step 1: Download and open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in. 

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number and 6-digit security PIN. 

Step 3: Complete the OTP verification to access your account. 

Step 4: Go to the “Issued Documents” section on the dashboard. 

Step 5: Select “CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026”. 

Step 6: Enter your roll number and school code as required. 

Step 7: Your digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 8: Download the PDF or save it for future reference. 

CBSE Class 10 Passing Marks 2026 Explained: 

To pass the CBSE Class 10 board examination, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and internal assessment or practical components. 

For the theory exam, a minimum of 27 marks is required. In internal assessments, students need to secure at least 7 out of 20 marks to qualify. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Mar 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Results 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Latest Updates: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, DigiLocker, SMS, And Other Methods
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Latest Updates: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, DigiLocker, SMS, And Other Methods
Education
UPTET 2026 Registration Begins At upessc.up.gov.in: Apply Now, Direct Link, Last Date April 26
UPTET 2026 Registration Begins At upessc.up.gov.in: Apply Now, Direct Link, Last Date April 26
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 27, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 27, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
India Surges In QS Rankings 2026 With Record Institutions, Subject Entries
India Surges In QS Rankings 2026 With Record Institutions, Subject Entries
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi
War Update: US Prepares Ground War Option as Iran Conflict Risks Major Escalation
Strike Alert: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Amid Two-Front War, US May Plan Ground Operation in Iran
Breaking News: Iran’s Cluster Bomb Attack Devastates Central Israel
Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Nepal’s Gen Z Wave, Balen Shah’s Rise And India’s Diplomatic Test
Opinion
Embed widget