Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE CTET Result 2026 Date (February Exam): Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Download Link, Past Trends

CBSE CTET Result 2026 Date (February Exam): Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Download Link, Past Trends

CBSE CTET Result 2026 expected soon at ctet.nic.in; check date, steps to download scorecard, and cut-off details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:56 AM (IST)

CTET Result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CTET February 2026 result along with the final answer key by the last week of March 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their CTET scorecard 2026 from the official website at ctet.nic.in. 

Once released, candidates can access their results by logging in using their roll number/application number and password. 

CTET Result 2026: Expected Date and Latest Updates 

As per previous years’ trends, CBSE usually announces the CTET result within 4–6 weeks after the exam. Since the CTET February exam was conducted earlier this year, the result is likely to be declared between late March and early April 2026. 

At present, the board is reviewing objections raised against the CTET provisional answer key 2026, and the result is expected soon after the evaluation process is completed. However, CBSE has not yet confirmed the official result date. 

Why CTET Result Important for Candidates? 

The CTET exam is a national-level eligibility test for candidates aiming to become teachers in: 

  • Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) 
  • Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS) 
  • Central government schools 
  • Other schools that accept CTET scores 

Qualifying CTET is an essential step for securing teaching jobs in government schools across India. 

CTET Result 2026 Online: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.  

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labelled ‘CTET Result 2026’.  

Step 3: Enter your roll number and select the submit option.  

Step 4: Your CTET scorecard will appear on the screen.  

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future use. 

CTET Scorecard 2026: Details Mentioned 

The CTET result will include important personal and exam-related details. Candidates should carefully verify all information after downloading the scorecard. 

  • Details available on the scorecard: 
  • Name of the examination 
  • Roll number 
  • Candidate’s name 
  • Mother’s name 
  • Father’s name 
  • Category 
  • Paper details (Paper I / Paper II) 
  • Section-wise marks 
  • Total marks obtained 

CTET February 2026 Exam: Key Highlights 

The CTET exam was conducted on 7 and 8 February 2026 for candidates aspiring to teach: 

  • Classes 1 to 5 (Paper I) 
  • Classes 6 to 8 (Paper II) 

The provisional answer key was released on 12 March 2026, and candidates were allowed to raise objections within the given window. 

CTET 2026 Cut-Off Marks and Qualifying Criteria 

To qualify in CTET 2026: 

  • General category candidates must score at least 60% marks 
  • Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and differently abled categories are given a 5% relaxation 

Qualifying CTET does not guarantee a job but makes candidates eligible to apply for teaching positions. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CTET Result 2026 CBSE CTET Result 2026 CTET February Exam Result
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Today, Check Date, Direct Link At results.biharboardonline.com
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Today, Check Date, Direct Link At results.biharboardonline.com
Education
CBSE CTET Result 2026 Date (February Exam): Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Download Link, Past Trends
CBSE CTET Result 2026 Date (February Exam): Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Download Link, Past Trends
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CBSE Cracks Down On Cheating: No Passing Through Additional Subjects, Compartment Mandatory
CBSE Cracks Down On Cheating: No Passing Through Additional Subjects, Compartment Mandatory
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East War Day 24: Nuclear Strikes, Cluster Bombs, and Hormuz Tensions Escalate
War Alert: Israel launches massive wave of strikes on Tehran, targeting regime infrastructure and military R&D sites
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates, Iran Warns US Over Strait of Hormuz, Naval Base Hit
War Update: Iran Uses Cluster Bomb Missiles on Israel, US–Israel Strike Back Hard
Middle East conflict: Iran–Israel War Intensifies on Day 24, US Bases Targeted in Iraq
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget