CTET Result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CTET February 2026 result along with the final answer key by the last week of March 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their CTET scorecard 2026 from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Once released, candidates can access their results by logging in using their roll number/application number and password.

CTET Result 2026: Expected Date and Latest Updates

As per previous years’ trends, CBSE usually announces the CTET result within 4–6 weeks after the exam. Since the CTET February exam was conducted earlier this year, the result is likely to be declared between late March and early April 2026.

At present, the board is reviewing objections raised against the CTET provisional answer key 2026, and the result is expected soon after the evaluation process is completed. However, CBSE has not yet confirmed the official result date.

Why CTET Result Important for Candidates?

The CTET exam is a national-level eligibility test for candidates aiming to become teachers in:

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS)

Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS)

Central government schools

Other schools that accept CTET scores

Qualifying CTET is an essential step for securing teaching jobs in government schools across India.

CTET Result 2026 Online: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labelled ‘CTET Result 2026’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and select the submit option.

Step 4: Your CTET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future use.

CTET Scorecard 2026: Details Mentioned

The CTET result will include important personal and exam-related details. Candidates should carefully verify all information after downloading the scorecard.

Details available on the scorecard:

Name of the examination

Roll number

Candidate’s name

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Category

Paper details (Paper I / Paper II)

Section-wise marks

Total marks obtained

CTET February 2026 Exam: Key Highlights

The CTET exam was conducted on 7 and 8 February 2026 for candidates aspiring to teach:

Classes 1 to 5 (Paper I)

Classes 6 to 8 (Paper II)

The provisional answer key was released on 12 March 2026, and candidates were allowed to raise objections within the given window.

CTET 2026 Cut-Off Marks and Qualifying Criteria

To qualify in CTET 2026:

General category candidates must score at least 60% marks

Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and differently abled categories are given a 5% relaxation

Qualifying CTET does not guarantee a job but makes candidates eligible to apply for teaching positions.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI