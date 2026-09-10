CAT 2026: Registration Closing Soon, MBA Aspirants Must Check Application Guidelines

CAT Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 soon. As per the official schedule provided, candidates can submit their applications till September 15, 2025. Candidates can complete their applications through the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. The registration process began on August 3, 2026.

ALSO READ: Delhi Private Schools Open Admissions For Vacant EWS Seats From Class 2 Onwards: Check Details

CAT is the primary entrance examination for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes at the IIMs. Several other business schools also use CAT scores for their admission process.

CAT 2026 Application Fee

Candidates should check the applicable registration fee before completing their applications. The fee structure is as follows:

SC, ST and PwBD candidates : Rs 1,350

All other candidates: Rs 2,700

The application fee, once paid, will not be refunded.

Steps To Complete CAT 2026 Registration

Candidates applying for CAT 2026 need to complete the registration and application process through the official portal.

The process involves first registering to generate a unique user ID and password. After registration, candidates need to log in using the credentials created during registration.

They can then enter the required details in the application form and proceed with the online payment to complete the application process.

Candidates should ensure that they complete the registration and payment within the specified deadline.

CAT 2026 Correction Window

After the CAT registration window closes, registered candidates will get access to a short correction window.

However, candidates will not be able to edit every field in the application form. The correction facility will be available only for the following details:

Photograph

Signature

Test City Preferences

Only candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2026 and paid the registration fee within the specified deadline will be eligible to make changes during the correction window.

ALSO READ: Bihar Board Inter Result 2026: 168 Toppers To Receive Cash Awards, Laptops

CAT 2026 Exam Duration And Section-Wise Timing

As per the official test structure provided, the CAT 2026 examination will have a total duration of 120 minutes.

Candidates will get 40 minutes for each section of the examination. They will not be permitted to move from one section to another while answering questions in a particular section.

With the registration window closing soon, candidates planning to appear for CAT 2026 should complete their applications within the specified timeline and check the application guidelines carefully.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI