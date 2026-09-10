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English NewsEducationBihar Board Inter Result 2026: 168 Toppers To Receive Cash Awards, Laptops

Bihar Board Inter Result 2026: 168 Toppers To Receive Cash Awards, Laptops

Bihar will felicitate 168 BSEB Inter and Matric toppers with cash awards and Rs 51,000 each for laptop purchases. Check prize details.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

Bihar Board Inter Toppers 2026: The Bihar government will honour 168 students who emerged as toppers in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate and Matriculation Exams 2026. The felicitation is aimed at recognising students who secured top ranks in the state board examinations. 

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 9 at 12 noon at Nek Samvad in Patna. According to the Education Department, the toppers will participate in the event along with their family members. 

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Students will receive cash rewards depending on the rank they secured in the Intermediate or Matriculation examination. In addition, all 168 students selected for the felicitation will get Rs 51,000 to help them purchase a laptop. 

Bihar Board Topper 2026 Prize Money 

Students who secured the first three positions in the Intermediate and Matriculation examinations will receive the following cash awards: 

  • First position: Rs 2 lakh 
  • Second position: Rs 1.5 lakh 
  • Third position: Rs 1 lakh 

Students who secured positions beyond the top three will also receive cash incentives. 

Cash Awards For Other Rank Holders 

Intermediate students securing the fourth and fifth positions will receive Rs 30,000 each. 

For the Matriculation examination, students who secured positions from fourth to tenth will receive Rs 20,000 each. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Three-Language Policy: Supreme Court Hearing Adjourned To September 17

Rs 51,000 For Laptop Purchase 

Apart from the rank-based cash prize, every one of the 168 toppers will receive Rs 51,000 to help with the purchase of a laptop. 

The awards will recognise the students who performed exceptionally well in the BSEB Intermediate and Matriculation Exams 2026.

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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 Bihar Board Inter Toppers Bihar Board Toppers 2026 Bihar Board Prize Money 2026
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