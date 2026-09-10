Bihar Board Inter Result 2026: 168 Toppers To Receive Cash Awards, Laptops

Bihar Board Inter Toppers 2026: The Bihar government will honour 168 students who emerged as toppers in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate and Matriculation Exams 2026. The felicitation is aimed at recognising students who secured top ranks in the state board examinations.

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 9 at 12 noon at Nek Samvad in Patna. According to the Education Department, the toppers will participate in the event along with their family members.

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Students will receive cash rewards depending on the rank they secured in the Intermediate or Matriculation examination. In addition, all 168 students selected for the felicitation will get Rs 51,000 to help them purchase a laptop.

Bihar Board Topper 2026 Prize Money

Students who secured the first three positions in the Intermediate and Matriculation examinations will receive the following cash awards:

First position: Rs 2 lakh

Second position: Rs 1.5 lakh

Third position: Rs 1 lakh

Students who secured positions beyond the top three will also receive cash incentives.

Cash Awards For Other Rank Holders

Intermediate students securing the fourth and fifth positions will receive Rs 30,000 each.

For the Matriculation examination, students who secured positions from fourth to tenth will receive Rs 20,000 each.

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Rs 51,000 For Laptop Purchase

Apart from the rank-based cash prize, every one of the 168 toppers will receive Rs 51,000 to help with the purchase of a laptop.

The awards will recognise the students who performed exceptionally well in the BSEB Intermediate and Matriculation Exams 2026.

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