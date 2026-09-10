Delhi Private Schools Open Admissions For Vacant EWS Seats From Class 2 Onwards: Check Details

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has started the online admission process for vacant EWS and freeship seats in private unaided recognised schools for the 2026-27 academic session.

Parents can apply through the online admission module until September 20. The computerised draw of lots for seat allotment is likely to take place on September 24, according to a circular issued by the DoE.

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Which Seats Are Covered Under The Admission Process?

The admission process is for vacant EWS and freeship seats from Class 2 onwards in eligible private schools. Minority institutions are excluded from the process.

Seats will be allotted through a computerised draw of lots. The allotment will depend on the schools selected by parents and the residential address provided in the application.

Who Can Apply For EWS Seats?

For admission under the EWS category, the applicant's annual family income from all sources must be below Rs 5 lakh.

Parents must have an income certificate issued by the Delhi government's Revenue Department. Children from families holding BPL, AAY ration cards or food security cards can also apply.

The applicant must be a resident of Delhi.

Age Criteria For Class 2 To Class 9

The Directorate of Education has also prescribed age requirements for students applying to different classes.

As on March 31, a child seeking admission to Class 2 must be at least six years old but less than seven years old. The age requirement will increase by one year for every successive class up to Class 9.

Parents should ensure that the age details provided in the application meet the prescribed criteria.

Parents Can Submit Only One Application

The DoE has stated that parents can submit only one application for each child. Submitting multiple applications may result in cancellation of the candidature.

Parents have also been cautioned against providing an incorrect residential address to secure admission to a preferred school. Such cases may lead to action under the applicable rules.

Documents To Be Verified After The Draw

Once the computerised draw is completed, nearly 30 zonal teams will verify the documents of the candidates who are selected.

The verification process will determine whether the selected candidates meet the requirements based on the documents submitted during the admission process.

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Private Schools Cannot Charge Capitation Fees

The Directorate of Education has reiterated that private schools cannot charge capitation fees or demand donations from parents during the admission process.

Schools found violating these rules may face action under the applicable provisions.

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