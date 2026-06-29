Speculation surrounding a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle has intensified across social media platforms, with several users claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could announce changes to his Council of Ministers in the coming days. While the Centre has made no official announcement, online discussions and media reports have fuelled rumours about possible changes in key ministerial portfolios.

Among the names dominating the conversation are Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Several social media posts have suggested that Pradhan could be dropped or shifted from the Education Ministry, while Sitharaman may be entrusted with the education portfolio if the reshuffle materialises.

It is important to note that these claims remain speculative and have not been confirmed by the Government of India.

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Social Media Fuels Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle gathered momentum after reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu last week, prompting political observers to anticipate changes in the Union Cabinet. Since then, numerous posts on X have circulated possible ministerial changes, though none of these claims have received official confirmation.

One widely shared post stated:

Reports say that Nirmala Sitharaman could move to the Education Ministry, while Dharmendra Pradhan may be shifted or dropped. Nothing is official yet. pic.twitter.com/U4QlzUqJt5 — CryptoWala (@cryptowalax) June 29, 2026

Another post discussing the possible reshuffle claimed:

🔄 Modi 3.0 Cabinet Reshuffle - What's Happening & Why It Matters



India's biggest political shake-up in years is imminent. Here's what you need to know.



What's changing?



Nirmala Sitharaman is likely out as Finance Minister and may move to Education. Ex-RBI Governor Shaktikanta… pic.twitter.com/7uyz2yfRlh — Kalyan Kumar Biswal (@KalyanKBiswal) June 28, 2026

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Why Dharmendra Pradhan's Name Is Being Discussed

Social media users have linked the speculation surrounding Dharmendra Pradhan to the controversy over the NEET question paper leak. Since the issue sparked nationwide debate, online discussions have frequently questioned whether the Education Ministry could witness leadership changes if the Prime Minister decides to reshuffle his Cabinet.

However, no official statement has indicated that any action has been taken against Pradhan. The reports circulating online are based entirely on speculation and political discussions.

Cabinet Reshuffle Timeline Remains Unconfirmed

Adding to the buzz, another post on X suggested that meetings involving senior leaders had strengthened expectations of a Cabinet reshuffle over the weekend or early this week. The post, however, also acknowledged that the information was based on reports rather than official announcements.

Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly met President Droupadi Murmu; Cabinet reshuffle expected on Sunday or Monday.



Note: These are reported possibilities and not official announcements. The final reshuffle, if it occurs, may differ significantly.#Cabinet #GodMorningFriday pic.twitter.com/E8COPRNAy5 — SilentFrame (@SilentFrameM) June 26, 2026

At present, the Government has neither announced a Cabinet reshuffle nor confirmed any changes involving Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman or any other Union minister. Until an official notification is issued, all reports regarding portfolio changes should be treated as speculation.

Political observers are expected to keep a close watch on developments over the coming days as social media continues to debate possible changes in the Modi government.

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