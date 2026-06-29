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English NewsEducationWill Nirmala Sitharaman Replace Dharmendra Pradhan? Social Media Speculates On Education Ministry

Will Nirmala Sitharaman Replace Dharmendra Pradhan? Social Media Speculates On Education Ministry

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2026: Social media is rife with Cabinet reshuffle rumours, with Dharmendra Pradhan and Nirmala Sitharaman at the centre of unconfirmed speculation.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 03:57 PM (IST)

Speculation surrounding a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle has intensified across social media platforms, with several users claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could announce changes to his Council of Ministers in the coming days. While the Centre has made no official announcement, online discussions and media reports have fuelled rumours about possible changes in key ministerial portfolios. 

Among the names dominating the conversation are Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Several social media posts have suggested that Pradhan could be dropped or shifted from the Education Ministry, while Sitharaman may be entrusted with the education portfolio if the reshuffle materialises. 

It is important to note that these claims remain speculative and have not been confirmed by the Government of India. 

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Social Media Fuels Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation 

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle gathered momentum after reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu last week, prompting political observers to anticipate changes in the Union Cabinet. Since then, numerous posts on X have circulated possible ministerial changes, though none of these claims have received official confirmation. 

One widely shared post stated: 

Another post discussing the possible reshuffle claimed: 

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Why Dharmendra Pradhan's Name Is Being Discussed 

Social media users have linked the speculation surrounding Dharmendra Pradhan to the controversy over the NEET question paper leak. Since the issue sparked nationwide debate, online discussions have frequently questioned whether the Education Ministry could witness leadership changes if the Prime Minister decides to reshuffle his Cabinet. 

However, no official statement has indicated that any action has been taken against Pradhan. The reports circulating online are based entirely on speculation and political discussions. 

Cabinet Reshuffle Timeline Remains Unconfirmed 

Adding to the buzz, another post on X suggested that meetings involving senior leaders had strengthened expectations of a Cabinet reshuffle over the weekend or early this week. The post, however, also acknowledged that the information was based on reports rather than official announcements. 

At present, the Government has neither announced a Cabinet reshuffle nor confirmed any changes involving Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman or any other Union minister. Until an official notification is issued, all reports regarding portfolio changes should be treated as speculation. 

Political observers are expected to keep a close watch on developments over the coming days as social media continues to debate possible changes in the Modi government.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Education News India News PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle DHarmendra Pradhan AMIT SHAH Cabinet Reshuffle Rumours
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