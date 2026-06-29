NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of 10 Accused Till July 11

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended the judicial custody of 10 accused arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case till July 11.

The accused were produced before the Court through video conferencing after the expiry of their previous judicial custody.

Accused Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Havaldar and Dr Manoj Shirure were produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam Result 2026 This Weekend? Check NTA's Expected Result Date And Latest Updates

Accused Prahalad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar are already in judicial custody till July 8.

Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak along with Investigation officer BP Raju, appeared for the CBI. Advocate A P Singh and Ambika Yadav appeared for some accused persons through video conferencing.

An FIR has been registered on May 12, 2026, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.

Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons.

It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal to Vikas to Dinesh Biwal.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Refund Update: NTA Opens Bank Account Verification Window Until June 30

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

The court dismissed the bail application of Manisha Waghmare on June 9.

Accused Yash Yadav was permitted to appear in the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding in judicial custody.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI