Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationCBSE Three-Language Policy: No Third Language Board Exam For Current Class 10 Batch

CBSE Three-Language Policy: No Third Language Board Exam For Current Class 10 Batch

CBSE's New Three-Language Policy: CBSE clarifies that current Class 10 students and Classes 7–9 will not have to appear for a third language board exam under the new policy.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:35 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important clarification on the implementation of the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, bringing relief to lakhs of students and parents. 

The board has confirmed that the revised language policy will not affect the current batch of Class 10 students. It has also clarified that students who are currently studying in Classes 7, 8, and 9 will not be required to appear for a third language paper when they take their Class 10 board examinations. 

The announcement comes after confusion among students and families regarding whether the new language rules would apply to those already studying under the existing academic structure. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This Week? Check Where and How to Download Your Scorecard

No Third Language Board Exam for Current Students 

According to the latest CBSE guidelines, students who are presently enrolled in Classes 7, 8 and 9 will continue with the current academic framework and will not have to write a third language paper in their Class 10 board examinations. 

Similarly, the board has confirmed that the current Class 10 batch will also remain outside the scope of the new language policy. This means students preparing for the upcoming board examinations will not face any changes in the examination pattern or have to study an additional language subject. 

The clarification ensures that students already progressing through the existing curriculum will not be affected by the phased implementation of the National Education Policy. 

ALSO READ: Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: 6,565 Vacancies; 10th Pass, ITI And Diploma Holders Can Apply

CBSE Three-Language Policy: Key Guidelines 

  • The current batch of Class 10 students will not be covered under the new three-language policy and will continue with the existing examination pattern. 
  • Students currently studying in Classes 7, 8, and 9 will not be required to appear for a third language paper when they reach Class 10. 
  • Students in the current Classes 7, 8 and 9 who are already studying two foreign languages will be allowed to continue with them. However, they will also study one additional Indian language (Bhartiya Bhasha). 
  • Grade-appropriate learning resources for the revised language policy will be provided within a specified timeframe to support students and schools. 
  • The board said the new approach to language learning aims to make it more meaningful, engaging and enriching, contributing to the overall holistic development of students. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE News Education News CBSE CBSE Three-Language Policy CBSE Three-Language Policy Guidelines CBSE New Guidelines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE Three-Language Policy: No Third Language Board Exam For Current Class 10 Batch
CBSE Three-Language Policy: No Third Language Board Exam For Current Class 10 Batch
Education
Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: 6,565 Vacancies; 10th Pass, ITI And Diploma Holders Can Apply
Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: 6,565 Vacancies; 10th Pass, ITI And Diploma Holders Can Apply
Education
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This Week? Check Where and How to Download Your Scorecard
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This Week? Check Where And How To Download Your Scorecard
Education
Aishwarya Rai's Song Printed In Class 5 English Text Book In Odisha
Aishwarya Rai's Song Printed In Class 5 English Text Book In Odisha
Advertisement

Videos

Ketan Murder Case: Scooter Used in Ketan Murder Recovered by Pune Police
Ayodhya: Ayodhya Police Expands Temple Donation Theft Probe
Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law
Breaking News: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
Big Breaking: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire in Noida Society
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget