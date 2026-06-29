CBSE Three-Language Policy: No Third Language Board Exam For Current Class 10 Batch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important clarification on the implementation of the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, bringing relief to lakhs of students and parents.

The board has confirmed that the revised language policy will not affect the current batch of Class 10 students. It has also clarified that students who are currently studying in Classes 7, 8, and 9 will not be required to appear for a third language paper when they take their Class 10 board examinations.

The announcement comes after confusion among students and families regarding whether the new language rules would apply to those already studying under the existing academic structure.

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No Third Language Board Exam for Current Students

According to the latest CBSE guidelines, students who are presently enrolled in Classes 7, 8 and 9 will continue with the current academic framework and will not have to write a third language paper in their Class 10 board examinations.

CBSE issues guidelines on the three-language policy.



•The current batch of class X will not have to follow the new language policy.

• For the current batches studying in class VII, VIII and IX would not be required to give board examination in third language when they… pic.twitter.com/EbfmnPiIDw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2026

Similarly, the board has confirmed that the current Class 10 batch will also remain outside the scope of the new language policy. This means students preparing for the upcoming board examinations will not face any changes in the examination pattern or have to study an additional language subject.

The clarification ensures that students already progressing through the existing curriculum will not be affected by the phased implementation of the National Education Policy.

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CBSE Three-Language Policy: Key Guidelines

The current batch of Class 10 students will not be covered under the new three-language policy and will continue with the existing examination pattern.

Students currently studying in Classes 7, 8, and 9 will not be required to appear for a third language paper when they reach Class 10.

Students in the current Classes 7, 8 and 9 who are already studying two foreign languages will be allowed to continue with them. However, they will also study one additional Indian language (Bhartiya Bhasha).

Grade-appropriate learning resources for the revised language policy will be provided within a specified timeframe to support students and schools.

The board said the new approach to language learning aims to make it more meaningful, engaging and enriching, contributing to the overall holistic development of students.

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