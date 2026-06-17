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HomeEducationCA Intermediate Result 2026: ICAI Announces Result Date, Time, Here's How To Check

CA Intermediate Result 2026: ICAI Announces Result Date, Time, Here's How To Check

ICAI will declare the CA Intermediate May 2026 results on June 24. Check the result time, official websites, merit list and scorecard details.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:44 AM (IST)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed the date for the declaration of the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination results. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view and download their scorecards online on 24 June 2026 through ICAI's official result websites at icai.nic.in. 

As per the institute's announcement, the results of the CA Intermediate examinations conducted in May 2026 will be released on the scheduled date. ICAI is also expected to publish the overall pass percentage and the list of top-performing candidates along with the results. 

Students are advised to keep their Roll Number and Registration Number readily available to ensure a smooth and hassle-free result-checking process once the scorecards are made available online. 

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Indian Air Force Airlifts Question Exam Papers To 18 Sites Nationwide

CA Intermediate May 2026 Result: Official Websites to Check Scores 

Candidates will be able to access their CA Intermediate May 2026 results through the following official ICAI websites: 

  • caresults.icai.org 
  • icai.nic.in 
  • icai.org 

How to Download the CA Inter May 2026 Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI results website. 

Step 2: Click on the link for CA Intermediate May 2026 Result available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to proceed. 

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference. 

Merit List and Pass Percentage Expected Alongside Results 

In addition to the individual scorecards, ICAI is expected to release the merit list, details of the top rank holders, and the overall pass percentage for the May 2026 examination session. 

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official ICAI websites regularly for the latest updates on the result announcement, merit list and any post-result formalities. 

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh School Holiday 2026 Revised: Check Updated Schedule Here

CA Inter May 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard 

The ICAI CA Inter May 2026 result will contain important information including the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and overall result status. The scorecard will provide a detailed breakdown of performance in each paper. 

Candidates who meet the prescribed passing criteria will be declared successful and will become eligible to proceed to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme. 

Students are advised to regularly visit ICAI's official websites for the latest updates regarding the result announcement and related notifications.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 Result ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 Results CA Inter May 2026 Result CA Inter May 2026 Scorecard CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam Result ICAI Announces Result Date
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