CA Intermediate Result 2026: ICAI Announces Result Date, Time, Here's How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed the date for the declaration of the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination results. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view and download their scorecards online on 24 June 2026 through ICAI's official result websites at icai.nic.in.

As per the institute's announcement, the results of the CA Intermediate examinations conducted in May 2026 will be released on the scheduled date. ICAI is also expected to publish the overall pass percentage and the list of top-performing candidates along with the results.

Students are advised to keep their Roll Number and Registration Number readily available to ensure a smooth and hassle-free result-checking process once the scorecards are made available online.

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CA Intermediate May 2026 Result: Official Websites to Check Scores

Candidates will be able to access their CA Intermediate May 2026 results through the following official ICAI websites:

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

icai.org

How to Download the CA Inter May 2026 Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI results website.

Step 2: Click on the link for CA Intermediate May 2026 Result available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to proceed.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

Merit List and Pass Percentage Expected Alongside Results

In addition to the individual scorecards, ICAI is expected to release the merit list, details of the top rank holders, and the overall pass percentage for the May 2026 examination session.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official ICAI websites regularly for the latest updates on the result announcement, merit list and any post-result formalities.

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CA Inter May 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The ICAI CA Inter May 2026 result will contain important information including the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and overall result status. The scorecard will provide a detailed breakdown of performance in each paper.

Candidates who meet the prescribed passing criteria will be declared successful and will become eligible to proceed to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme.

Students are advised to regularly visit ICAI's official websites for the latest updates regarding the result announcement and related notifications.

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