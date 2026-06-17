NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Indian Air Force Airlifts Question Exam Papers To 18 Sites Nationwide

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has stepped in to support the secure conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test by airlifting question papers to 18 designated locations across the country ahead of the examination scheduled for June 21.

The decision forms part of a broader strategy by authorities to reinforce the integrity of the medical entrance examination and ensure that all materials reach their destinations safely and on schedule. By using Air Force aircraft, officials aim to eliminate logistical risks and strengthen the security framework surrounding the re-test process.

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Enhanced Security Framework Rolled Out

Authorities have implemented extensive security arrangements for the upcoming re-examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA), in coordination with various government departments, has established a multi-layered protection system covering every stage of the examination process.

Security personnel, district administrations, and law enforcement agencies have been tasked with supervising the movement and handling of examination materials. Additional monitoring measures have also been introduced at locations considered sensitive, with surveillance being intensified to deter any attempts at interference or malpractice.

The strengthened arrangements are intended to maintain the confidentiality of the examination papers and safeguard the fairness of the test.

Secure Distribution From Regional Hubs

Once the question papers arrive at the 18 regional hubs, they will be dispatched to individual examination centres through carefully monitored transportation channels. Officials responsible for the process have been directed to strictly adhere to established standard operating procedures.

Authorities have emphasised that maintaining the secrecy of the papers remains a top priority throughout the distribution process. The movement of the examination material is being tracked closely to ensure timely delivery and prevent any security breaches.

The use of secure logistics networks is expected to provide an additional layer of protection as the papers move from regional centres to test venues.

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NEET-UG Retest to Be Conducted on June 21

The NEET-UG 2026 re-test is scheduled to take place on June 21 for candidates impacted by issues identified during the earlier examination cycle. The examination is among the country's largest entrance tests and serves as the primary gateway to undergraduate medical education.

With the Indian Air Force assisting in the transportation of question papers and multiple security mechanisms in place, authorities are seeking to ensure a transparent, fair, and smooth examination experience for all eligible candidates. The enhanced measures reflect the government's focus on preserving the credibility of one of India's most important competitive examinations.

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