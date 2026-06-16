Andhra Pradesh School Holiday 2026 Revised: Check Updated Schedule Here

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a revision to its holiday calendar for Muharram 2026, changing the date of the public holiday associated with the observance of Ashura. As per the latest notification issued by the General Administration Department, Friday, June 26, 2026, will now be observed as a General Holiday across the state on account of 10th Muharram (Ashura).

The update modifies an earlier government order that had designated June 25, 2026 (Thursday) as the holiday for Muharram. Following fresh assessments based on lunar calendar calculations, the state administration has decided to shift the holiday by one day.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Shortly, Know Where and How to Check Scorecards Online

Why Has the Muharram Holiday Date Been Changed?

The revision comes after representations and updates astronomical calculations suggested that the observance of 10th Muharram, also known as Ashura, is expected to fall on June 26, 2026. Since the Islamic calendar is based on moon sightings, the exact dates of religious observances can vary and are often confirmed closer to the occasion.

Officials noted that revised calculations indicate that 9th Muharram is likely to be observed on June 25, while 10th Muharram (Ashura) is expected on June 26. To align the state holiday schedule with the anticipated festival date, the government amended its earlier notification.

Revised Andhra Pradesh Muharram Holiday Schedule 2026

According to the latest government notification, the holiday dates have been revised as follows:

June 16, 2026 (Tuesday) – Optional Holiday (Earlier Scheduled Date)

June 25, 2026 (Thursday) – Optional Holiday (Revised Date)

June 25, 2026 (Thursday) – General Holiday for Muharram (Earlier Scheduled Date)

June 26, 2026 (Friday) – General Holiday for 10th Muharram (Ashura) (Revised Date)

The state government said the changes were made after updated lunar calendar calculations suggested that 9th Muharram is likely to fall on June 25, while 10th Muharram (Ashura) is expected to be observed on June 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Over 10 Lakh Downloads Recorded In 24 Hours, NTA Addresses Server Load Concerns

What the Revised Holiday Means for Schools and Students

The updated holiday notification is particularly important for schools, students, and parents across Andhra Pradesh. Educational institutions are expected to follow the revised government calendar while planning classes, examinations, and other academic activities.

Parents and students should take note of the updated dates while scheduling travel plans, school events and other commitments during the period.

Muharram is regarded as one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, and Ashura holds deep religious significance for Muslims across the world. With the revised notification now in place, schools and government offices across Andhra Pradesh are expected to observe the public holiday on June 26, 2026.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI