Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Sainik School Goalpara has opened applications for multiple teaching and non-teaching positions, offering opportunities for eligible candidates across academic, administrative and support departments. Interested applicants must submit their applications by November 12, 2026. The vacancies include PGT Physics, TGT Mathematics, TGT Social Science, Quartermaster, Band Master, Mess Manager, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Ward Boy and other posts. Depending on the position, appointments will be made on a regular or contractual basis.

Candidates should review the recruitment notification to understand the eligibility requirements, salary details, and application procedure for their preferred posts before sending their applications.

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Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Salary Details

The monthly salaries specified for the advertised positions vary according to the role. The remuneration details provided in the recruitment announcement are listed below:

Quartermaster: Rs 29,200 (Level 5)

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Physics: Rs 57,120

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Mathematics: Rs 53,880

TGT Social Science: Rs 53,880

Band Master: Rs 40,880

Physical Training Instructor (PTI)-cum-Matron (Female): Rs 25,200

Mess Manager: Rs 40,880

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): Rs 23,880

Ward Boy: Rs 21,600

Office Superintendent: Rs 42,480

System Administrator (IT Hardware and Networking): Rs 30,000

Horse Riding Instructor: Rs 40,000

Candidates should consult the official notification for complete information about the individual vacancies and the conditions attached to each appointment.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2026: How Will Candidates Be Selected?

The selection procedure will depend on the post for which an applicant has submitted a form. The recruitment process may involve a written examination, a skill test, a classroom demonstration, and an interview.

Candidates must first meet the eligibility requirements specified for their respective positions to be considered for the written examination. Following the written test, the school will publish information about the next stages of selection on its official website for candidates who qualify.

Applicants are advised to monitor the school's website for further announcements concerning the recruitment process.

Application Fee And Payment Method

The application fee differs according to the candidate's category. Applicants must pay the applicable amount through a demand draft.

General category: Rs 300

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC): Rs 200

Candidates should ensure that the demand draft and application documents comply with the instructions mentioned in the recruitment notification.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply

Applicants must use the prescribed application form available in the recruitment notification. The completed form, along with the required supporting documents, must be dispatched to the school by post.

Step 1: Download the prescribed application form from the recruitment notification.

Step 2: Fill in all the required details and affix a recent passport-size photograph.

Step 3: Attach self-attested copies of the necessary supporting documents.

Step 4: Prepare the demand draft for the applicable application fee.

Step 5: Place the completed form and supporting documents in an envelope. Clearly write "Application for the Post of (Regular/Contractual)" on the envelope, specifying the relevant appointment category.

Step 6: Send the application to the address given below.

Postal Address:

Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO Rajapara, District Goalpara, Assam - 283133.

The school must receive the application on or before November 12, 2026. Candidates should allow sufficient time for postal delivery to avoid missing the deadline.

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Contractual Appointment Tenure

Appointments made on a contractual basis will initially be for 11 months. The tenure may be extended depending on the candidate's performance. Applicants should refer to the official notification for the applicable terms and conditions of their respective posts.

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