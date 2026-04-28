Assam HS 12th Result 2026: AHSEC Class 12 Scores OUT At 10:30 AM Today, Check Direct Link Here
Assam HS Result 2026 declared at 10:30 AM. Check AHSEC Class 12 scores via official websites, SMS, DigiLocker, and UPOLOBDHA app.
AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Examination results for 2026 today. As per the official update released early this morning at 7:30 am, the results will be announced at 10:30 am through a press conference. Once released, students can access their results online through the official portals at ahsec.assam.gov.in and asseb.in.
The declaration will be led by Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Due to heavy traffic expected on result day, these websites may experience slowdowns or temporary issues. In such cases, students can alternatively check their marksheets via news.abplive.com/education.
ALSO READ: Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Declared: Class 12 Result Out At ahsec.assam.gov.in, Direct Link Here
Multiple Ways to Access Assam HS Result 2026
Apart from official websites, candidates will also be able to view their results through the Android application UPOLOBDHA and DigiLocker. These platforms provide convenient access to digital marksheets and related documents.
While checking results online, students must carefully enter their roll and number in separate fields. For example, if the roll is 0012 and the number is 20000, both must be filled in their respective boxes exactly as required to avoid errors.
Step-by-Step Guide to Check AHSEC HS Result 2026 Online
Step 1: Visit the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “AHSEC HS Result 2026”
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number, or date of birth
Step 4: Submit the details to log in
Step 5: Your Class 12 marksheet will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the marksheet PDF
Step 7: Save it and take a printout for future reference
How to Check AHSEC HS Result 2026 via SMS
- Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
- Type the message in this format: ASSAM12
- Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263
- Wait for a reply from the board
- Your AHSEC Class 12 result details will be delivered via SMS on your phone
How to Check AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 via Mobile App (UPOLOBDHA)
Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone
Step 2: Search for the UPOLOBDHA app
Step 3: Download and install the app on your device
Step 4: Open the app after installation
Step 5: Select the AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 option
Step 6: Enter the required details (roll number/registration details)
Step 7: Submit the information to view your result
Step 8: Download or take a screenshot of your marksheet for future use
Note: The app may also provide additional details like pass certificates, result insights, and admission-related information.
ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Alternative Ways To Check Your Score, Check Details Here
Passing Criteria and Next Steps
To successfully clear the HS examination, candidates must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who are unable to meet the minimum qualifying marks will be given a chance to appear in compartment examinations.
The release of the Assam HS Result 2026 marks a crucial milestone for students as they prepare for higher education and future career paths.
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