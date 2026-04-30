The US military campaign in Iran has cost an estimated $25 billion so far. This is the first official figure released for the conflict.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
US Burns Rs 2 Lakh Crore On Iran War And Counting More, As Much As NASA Gets In A Year
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the expense as necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, while sharply criticising opponents.
- US military campaign in Iran costs $25 billion.
- Pentagon reveals first official cost estimate to lawmakers.
- Spending primarily on munitions; full scope debated.
- Public support for the war is declining.
The United States’ military campaign in Iran has cost an estimated $25 billion so far, a senior Pentagon official told lawmakers on Wednesday, marking the first official figure attached to the conflict.
The disclosure comes at a politically sensitive moment, with just six months to go before midterm elections. President Donald Trump’s Republicans are bracing for a tough battle to retain their House majority, while Democrats are gaining ground in opinion polls and seeking to tie the costly war to broader concerns about affordability.
Pentagon Reveals First Official Cost Estimate
Jules Hurst, performing the duties of comptroller, told the House Armed Services Committee that the bulk of the spending had gone towards munitions. However, Hurst did not clarify what exactly the $25 billion figure includes, leaving unanswered whether it accounts for the projected costs of rebuilding and repairing damaged US base infrastructure across the Middle East, reported Reuters.
The lack of clarity drew a sharp response from Rep. Adam Smith, the panel’s top Democrat. “I’m glad you answered that question. Because we’ve been asking for a hell of a long time, and no one’s given us the number,” he said.
To put the scale in perspective, the $25 billion cost matches the entire annual budget of NASA.
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Political Heat Rises as War Costs Mount
Questions remain over how the Pentagon arrived at the figure. A source had previously told Reuters that the first six days of the war alone cost at least $11.3 billion, raising doubts about the calculation behind the latest estimate.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the expenditure, arguing it was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. “What would you pay to ensure Iran does not get a nuclear bomb? What would you pay?” he asked lawmakers.
In a heated exchange, Hegseth rejected criticism of the war as a “quagmire” and accused Democratic lawmakers of undermining US interests. He described critics as “reckless, feckless, and defeatist”, pushing back strongly against mounting opposition.
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Waning Public Support
The US began strikes on Iran on February 28, and both sides are now observing a fragile ceasefire. The Pentagon has since deployed tens of thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, including maintaining three aircraft carriers in the region.
The human cost has also risen, with 13 US troops killed and hundreds wounded during the conflict.
Public support appears to be slipping. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that just 34% of Americans approve of the war, down from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March, signalling growing unease as the conflict drags on.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the estimated cost of the US military campaign in Iran?
What has the majority of the spending in Iran gone towards?
The bulk of the $25 billion spending has gone towards munitions. However, the exact inclusions of this figure are not fully clarified.
How does the cost of the Iran campaign compare to NASA's budget?
The $25 billion cost of the Iran campaign matches the entire annual budget of NASA. This provides a scale for the expenditure.
What is the stated reason for the expenditure in Iran?
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the expenditure as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He questioned what cost would be too high to ensure this outcome.
What is the current public opinion on the war in Iran?
Public support for the war appears to be slipping, with a recent poll showing only 34% of Americans approve of it. This indicates growing unease as the conflict continues.