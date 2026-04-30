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HomeEducationAP SSC Result 2026 OUT: BSEAP Class 10 Scores Declared At bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check

AP SSC Result 2026 OUT: BSEAP Class 10 Scores Declared At bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check

AP SSC Result 2026 declared. Check BSEAP Class 10 scores via official website, DigiLocker or Manabadi. Direct link and easy steps here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:52 AM (IST)

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026. Students who appeared for the public examinations can now access their marks online by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. 

To view their results, candidates must enter their Hall Ticket Number or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth, as mentioned on their admit cards. With a massive number of students checking their results simultaneously, the official portals may experience heavy traffic during peak hours. 

Direct Link To Check - AP SSC 10th Result 2026 

AP SSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check 

Students can download their AP Class 10 marks memo through multiple platforms to avoid inconvenience. The official websites include bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. In case of slow loading or technical glitches, alternative platforms such as DigiLocker and manabadi.co.in are also available for checking results. 

These options ensure that students can access their scores smoothly without delays, even during high traffic periods. 

ALSO READ: AP SSC Result 2026: BSEAP Class 10 Scores At results.bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link & Steps to Check

How to Check AP SSC 10th Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Public Exam Results 2026’ 

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button 

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Verify all details carefully 

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet 

Step 8: Take a printout for future use 

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 on Manabadi 

Step 1: Visit the official website at manabadi.co.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP SSC Result 2026’ link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth 

Step 4: Submit the details 

Step 5: View your result on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save a copy 

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference 

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 via DigiLocker 

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in 

Step 2: Register or log in using your mobile number 

Step 3: Complete verification using Aadhaar details 

Step 4: Go to the “Education” section 

Step 5: Select the relevant board and result link 

Step 6: Enter required details (if asked) 

Step 7: View your digital marksheet 

Step 8: Download and save it for future use 

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Results 2026: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results At 11 AM On cisce.org, Know How To Check

AP SSC Exams 2026: Key Highlights 

The AP SSC Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 16 and April 1, 2026. This year, over 6 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted across the state. The result announcement marks a crucial academic milestone, helping students plan their next steps in higher education. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News AP SSC Result 2026 OUT
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