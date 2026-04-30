AP SSC Result 2026 OUT: BSEAP Class 10 Scores Declared At bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026. Students who appeared for the public examinations can now access their marks online by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

To view their results, candidates must enter their Hall Ticket Number or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth, as mentioned on their admit cards. With a massive number of students checking their results simultaneously, the official portals may experience heavy traffic during peak hours.

Direct Link To Check - AP SSC 10th Result 2026

🚨 SSC Public Examinations, March 2026 Results are now live 🚨

Students can access their results through:

• Official Portal: https://t.co/jyZPaxr5Q9

• Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance): Send “Hi” to 9552300009

• LEAP Mobile Application

• DigiLocker

Results are also available… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 30, 2026

AP SSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can download their AP Class 10 marks memo through multiple platforms to avoid inconvenience. The official websites include bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. In case of slow loading or technical glitches, alternative platforms such as DigiLocker and manabadi.co.in are also available for checking results.

These options ensure that students can access their scores smoothly without delays, even during high traffic periods.

ALSO READ: AP SSC Result 2026: BSEAP Class 10 Scores At results.bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link & Steps to Check

How to Check AP SSC 10th Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Public Exam Results 2026’

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Verify all details carefully

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet

Step 8: Take a printout for future use

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 on Manabadi

Step 1: Visit the official website at manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP SSC Result 2026’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View your result on the screen

Step 6: Download and save a copy

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Register or log in using your mobile number

Step 3: Complete verification using Aadhaar details

Step 4: Go to the “Education” section

Step 5: Select the relevant board and result link

Step 6: Enter required details (if asked)

Step 7: View your digital marksheet

Step 8: Download and save it for future use

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Results 2026: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results At 11 AM On cisce.org, Know How To Check

AP SSC Exams 2026: Key Highlights

The AP SSC Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 16 and April 1, 2026. This year, over 6 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted across the state. The result announcement marks a crucial academic milestone, helping students plan their next steps in higher education.

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