Assam AHSEC HS Result 2026 OUT: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Class 12 results today, April 28. Students from Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their Assam HS results on the official websites at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their roll code and roll number to check the AHSEC HS Result 2026 online. To download the scorecard PDF, they can log in using their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth.

The original marksheets and pass certificates will be provided by the respective schools. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the marksheet, students are advised to contact their school authorities without delay.

Direct Link To Download - Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026

This year, around 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS Final Examinations 2026. The exams were conducted between February 11 and March 16 at 821 centres across the state.

Official Websites to Check Assam HS Class 12 Result

resultsassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in

How to Check Assam HS Class 12 Result Online

Step 1: Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the link for “AHSEC HS Result 2026”

Step 4: Enter your roll number, registration number, and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the details to view your result and download the marksheet

Details Included in Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026

Student’s name

Roll number

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks secured

Division/grade

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: What to Do Next

Apply for undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges or universities

Register for relevant entrance examinations

Decide on your preferred career path or stream

Apply for re-evaluation if you are not satisfied with your marks

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI