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HomeEducationAssam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Declared: Class 12 Result Out At ahsec.assam.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Declared: Class 12 Result Out At ahsec.assam.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Assam HS Result 2026 declared today. Check AHSEC Class 12 scores on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in using roll number and DOB.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 10:34 AM (IST)

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2026 OUT: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Class 12 results today, April 28. Students from Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their Assam HS results on the official websites at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. 

Students will have to enter their roll code and roll number to check the AHSEC HS Result 2026 online. To download the scorecard PDF, they can log in using their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth. 

The original marksheets and pass certificates will be provided by the respective schools. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the marksheet, students are advised to contact their school authorities without delay. 

Direct Link To Download - Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026

This year, around 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS Final Examinations 2026. The exams were conducted between February 11 and March 16 at 821 centres across the state. 

Official Websites to Check Assam HS Class 12 Result 

  • resultsassam.nic.in 
  • ahsec.assam.gov.in 

How to Check Assam HS Class 12 Result Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage 

Step 3: Select the link for “AHSEC HS Result 2026” 

Step 4: Enter your roll number, registration number, and date of birth 

Step 5: Submit the details to view your result and download the marksheet 

Details Included in Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 

  • Student’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Marks obtained in each subject 
  • Total marks secured 
  • Division/grade 
  • Result status (Pass/Fail) 

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: What to Do Next 

  • Apply for undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges or universities 
  • Register for relevant entrance examinations 
  • Decide on your preferred career path or stream 
  • Apply for re-evaluation if you are not satisfied with your marks 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News AHSEC Class 12 Result Assam HS Result 2026 Assam HS Result 2026 Declared
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