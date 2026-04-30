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HomeEducationAP SSC Result 2026: BSEAP Class 10 Scores At results.bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link & Steps to Check

AP SSC Result 2026: BSEAP Class 10 Scores At results.bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link & Steps to Check

AP SSC Result 2026 releasing today at 11 AM. Check BSEAP Class 10 marks memo via official websites or SMS. Direct link and steps here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 09:42 AM (IST)

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to announce the AP SSC Class 10 public examination results today, April 30, 2026, at 11 AM. Once released, students will be able to access their marks memo online through the official portals at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. 

Candidates who appeared for the exams must keep their hall ticket number ready, as it will be required to log in and view the results. With lakhs of students awaiting their scores, the result of declaration is expected to generate significant traffic across official websites. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

Where to Check AP SSC Result 2026 Online 

Students can access their results through multiple official and government-supported platforms. These include: 

  • bse.ap.gov.in 
  • results.bse.ap.gov.in 
  • examresults.ap.nic.in 

Using these websites ensures smooth access even during peak traffic hours. 

How to Download AP SSC 10th Marks Memo 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP SSC 10th marks memo link 

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number 

Step 4: Click on the submit button 

Step 5: Your AP SSC Result 2026 will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Check all details carefully 

Step 7: Download and save the marks memo 

Step 8: Take a printout for future use 

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 via SMS 

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone 

Step 2: Type AP SSC followed by your hall ticket number 

Step 3: Send the message to 55352 

Step 4: Wait for the reply 

Step 5: Your AP SSC Result 2026 will be received on your mobile number 

What Happens If You Don’t Pass? Supplementary Option Explained 

Students who are unable to clear one or two subjects should not lose hope. The board provides an opportunity through supplementary examinations, allowing candidates to improve their performance and qualify without losing an academic year. 

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Results 2026: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results At 11 AM On cisce.org, Know How To Check

Key Details to Be Released Along With Results 

Alongside the result announcement, BSEAP will also publish crucial data such as the total number of candidates who appeared, pass percentage, toppers list, and other important statistics. Information related to revaluation and supplementary exam schedules will also be shared. 

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Before You Go

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News AP SSC Result 2026 BSEAP Class 10 Marks Memo BSEAP Class 10 Result 2026
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