The Allahabad High Court ruled that seizing a vehicle on suspicion of carrying beef without scientific confirmation is illegal and arbitrary. Action requires confirmation from an authorized laboratory.
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No Scientific Proof Of Beef? Seizure Illegal, Rules Allahabad HC; Awards Rs 2 Lakh Damages
The court set aside orders by Baghpat authorities, noting the absence of a laboratory-confirmed report proving the seized meat was beef.
- Seizing vehicle without scientific beef confirmation is illegal.
- Action requires authorized laboratory report, not mere suspicion.
- Court ordered vehicle release and compensation for loss.
- Authorities can recover compensation from responsible officials.
The Allahabad High Court has held that seizing a vehicle on suspicion of carrying beef without scientific confirmation is “illegal and arbitrary”, setting aside action taken by authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district.
The court observed that unless it is scientifically established that the seized meat is indeed beef, authorities cannot justify confiscating a person’s property or livelihood.
Court Flags Lack of Scientific Evidence
A single bench of Justice Sandeep Jain, while hearing the matter under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, made it clear that action under the law requires confirmation from an authorised laboratory.
The court said that depriving an individual of their means of livelihood based solely on suspicion violates constitutional rights. It noted that in this case, there was no conclusive report to prove the meat in question was beef.
During the hearing, the state’s counsel also admitted that there was no documentary evidence on record to scientifically establish that the seized meat was beef.
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Seizure Declared Invalid, Compensation Ordered
The case dates back to October 18, 2024, when police in Baghpat seized a Bolero vehicle on suspicion that it was transporting meat from five cows. Based on this, the district magistrate ordered the vehicle’s confiscation on June 16, 2025, a decision later upheld by the Meerut divisional commissioner.
The petitioner, Mohammad Chand, challenged these orders in the High Court, arguing that the veterinary report had only described the meat as “suspected”, not confirmed beef.
Agreeing with the petitioner, the court ruled that the absence of a laboratory report rendered the entire seizure process unlawful. It also noted that the vehicle was the petitioner’s sole source of livelihood and had remained impounded for nearly 18 months, causing significant financial loss.
Setting aside the orders of the district magistrate and divisional commissioner, the High Court directed the state government to pay ₹2 lakh in compensation within seven days. It also allowed the government to recover the amount from officials found responsible.
Additionally, the court ordered that the petitioner’s vehicle be released within three days.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Allahabad High Court rule regarding the seizure of vehicles suspected of carrying beef?
What was the key evidence missing in the Baghpat district case?
There was no conclusive laboratory report or documentary evidence to scientifically establish that the seized meat was beef. The veterinary report only described it as 'suspected'.
What was the outcome for the petitioner in this case?
The court set aside the orders of confiscation, directed the state to pay ₹2 lakh in compensation, and ordered the release of the petitioner's vehicle within three days.
Why is scientific confirmation important for vehicle seizures related to suspected beef?
Depriving individuals of their property or livelihood based solely on suspicion, without scientific proof, violates constitutional rights. Scientific evidence is necessary for lawful action.