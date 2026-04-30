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HomeEducationICSE, ISC Results 2026 OUT: CISCE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 OUT: CISCE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 declared at 11 AM. Check CISCE Class 10, 12 scores online, DigiLocker access, recheck dates and improvement exam details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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  • Recheck applications open May 1-4 with ₹1000 fee.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 today, April 30, at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the board exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. 

With lakhs of candidates awaiting their results, the declaration marks a crucial moment for students planning their next academic steps. To access their results, students need to enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and other required details on the result portal. 

Direct Link To Check - ICSE, ISC Result 2026


ICSE, ISC Results 2026 OUT: CISCE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “ICSE Examination results 2026” or “ISC Examination results 2026” 

Step 3: Select your course (ICSE or ISC) 

Step 4: Enter your UID, Index Number, and captcha code 

Step 5: Click on the “Show Result” button 

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen 

Step 7: Check your marks carefully 

Step 8: Download and save the marksheet for future use 

How to Check Result via DigiLocker 

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in 

Step 2: Log in using your registered credentials or sign up 

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section 

Step 4: Select “CISCE Board” 

Step 5: Enter your Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth 

Step 6: View your ISC Class 12 result 

Step 7: Download the digital marksheet 

Direct Link To Check - ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Via DigiLocker

NOTE: Meanwhile, schools can access detailed results via the CAREERS portal using their login credentials. This platform allows institutions to analyse student performance through tabulation and comparison data. 

Recheck Process: Dates, Fees and Important Instructions 

Students who wish to apply for rechecking of their answer scripts can do so through the ‘Public Services’ section on the CISCE website. Candidates must log in using their registered email ID and password or create a new account if needed. 

The recheck facility will be available from May 1 to May 4, 2026. The fee is ₹1,000 per paper for ICSE and ₹1,000 per subject for ISC candidates. Schools can also submit recheck requests through the CAREERS portal. The results of rechecking applications will be released together on the official website and portal. 

Re-evaluation and Improvement Exam 2026 Details 

Candidates not satisfied with their recheck results will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation, but only for the subjects they had opted for recheck. Additionally, students aiming to improve their scores can appear for the Improvement Examination in up to three subjects. 

The Improvement Exams are scheduled to begin from June 15, 2026. Further details regarding the examination schedule and guidelines will be made available on the CISCE website. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News ICSE Result 2026 ISC Result 2026 CISCE Class 10 Result 2026 CISCE Class 12 Result 2026 CISCE Result 2026 Declared
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