Nitin Nabin Files Nomination For National President, Is BJP Set for Generational Shift?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a major organisational overhaul as it gears up for the next political phase, with a clear focus on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. According to party sources, changes are underway at both the organisational and government levels, coinciding with Nitin Nabin taking charge as BJP president and the Modi 3.0 government completing two years in office. Nitin Nabin has filed his nomination for the post of BJP National President, while sources indicate that the party’s national organisational team will soon be restructured.

Youth Push, RSS-Aligned Leadership The revamp is expected to prioritise younger leadership, with most new office-bearers likely to be under the age of 55. Fresh faces from various states are set to be given significant national-level responsibilities. As per a report by The Economic Times, the BJP aims to strengthen its organisational machinery, boost cadre activsim, and sharpen its political messaging. Leaders aligned closely with the party’s ideology and having a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background are expected to be preferred, although select external leaders may also be accommodated. Ministerial Reshuffle, State Changes Likely Sources further said that the workload and responsibilities within the Union Council of Ministers are under review. The current council has seen minimal reshuffles since 2021, with several ministers handling multiple portfolios and some nearing the end of their political careers. The organisational revamp could eventually pave the way for changes in the Council of Ministers. Possible political adjustments are also being explored in BJP-ruled states, depending on local dynamics. In Uttar Pradesh, discussions are reportedly underway on achieving social balance, including the possibility of assigning a prominent role to a Dalit leader.

Cabinet reshuffles are being considered in Bihar and Rajasthan, while efforts continue to finalise government formation in Manipur. Rajya Sabha vacancies are another key focus area. Over 70 seats are set to fall vacant in the coming year, including around 30 currently held by BJP MPs. The party is aiming to secure at least 33 seats, with candidates likely to be chosen based on organisational requirements, administrative experience, and social representation.