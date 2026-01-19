Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNitin Nabin Files Nomination For National President, Is BJP Set for Generational Shift?

Nitin Nabin Files Nomination For National President, Is BJP Set for Generational Shift?

The BJP is preparing a major organisational revamp ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, with a focus on younger leadership, possible ministerial reshuffles.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a major organisational overhaul as it gears up for the next political phase, with a clear focus on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. According to party sources, changes are underway at both the organisational and government levels, coinciding with Nitin Nabin taking charge as BJP president and the Modi 3.0 government completing two years in office. Nitin Nabin has filed his nomination for the post of BJP National President, while sources indicate that the party’s national organisational team will soon be restructured.

Youth Push, RSS-Aligned Leadership

The revamp is expected to prioritise younger leadership, with most new office-bearers likely to be under the age of 55. Fresh faces from various states are set to be given significant national-level responsibilities. As per a report by The Economic Times, the BJP aims to strengthen its organisational machinery, boost cadre activsim, and sharpen its political messaging. Leaders aligned closely with the party’s ideology and having a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background are expected to be preferred, although select external leaders may also be accommodated.

Ministerial Reshuffle, State Changes Likely

Sources further said that the workload and responsibilities within the Union Council of Ministers are under review. The current council has seen minimal reshuffles since 2021, with several ministers handling multiple portfolios and some nearing the end of their political careers. The organisational revamp could eventually pave the way for changes in the Council of Ministers. Possible political adjustments are also being explored in BJP-ruled states, depending on local dynamics. In Uttar Pradesh, discussions are reportedly underway on achieving social balance, including the possibility of assigning a prominent role to a Dalit leader.

Cabinet reshuffles are being considered in Bihar and Rajasthan, while efforts continue to finalise government formation in Manipur. Rajya Sabha vacancies are another key focus area. Over 70 seats are set to fall vacant in the coming year, including around 30 currently held by BJP MPs. The party is aiming to secure at least 33 seats, with candidates likely to be chosen based on organisational requirements, administrative experience, and social representation.

Related Video

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) preparing for?

The BJP is preparing for a major organizational overhaul and potential government changes, with a focus on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

What is a key change expected in the BJP's leadership?

The party is likely to prioritize younger leadership, with most new office-bearers expected to be under 55 years old.

Will the Union Council of Ministers be affected by these changes?

Yes, the workload and responsibilities within the Union Council of Ministers are under review, and this could lead to reshuffles.

Are there any planned adjustments in BJP-ruled states?

Yes, possible political adjustments are being explored in BJP-ruled states, including considerations for social balance in Uttar Pradesh.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi BJP RSS 'Lok Sabha'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
India
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Cities
ABP Live EXCLUSIVE | Prashant Kishor Likely To Float New Party With K Kavitha As Telangana Talks Gather Pace
EXCLUSIVE | Prashant Kishor Likely To Float New Party With K Kavitha As Telangana Talks Gather Pace
Cities
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget