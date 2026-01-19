Nitin Nabin Files Nomination For National President, Is BJP Set for Generational Shift?

Youth Push, RSS-Aligned Leadership
The revamp is expected to prioritise younger leadership, with most new office-bearers likely to be under the age of 55. Fresh faces from various states are set to be given significant national-level responsibilities. As per a report by The Economic Times, the BJP aims to strengthen its organisational machinery, boost cadre activsim, and sharpen its political messaging. Leaders aligned closely with the party’s ideology and having a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background are expected to be preferred, although select external leaders may also be accommodated.
Ministerial Reshuffle, State Changes Likely
Sources further said that the workload and responsibilities within the Union Council of Ministers are under review. The current council has seen minimal reshuffles since 2021, with several ministers handling multiple portfolios and some nearing the end of their political careers. The organisational revamp could eventually pave the way for changes in the Council of Ministers. Possible political adjustments are also being explored in BJP-ruled states, depending on local dynamics. In Uttar Pradesh, discussions are reportedly underway on achieving social balance, including the possibility of assigning a prominent role to a Dalit leader.