Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMassive Fire Breaks Out At South Delhi's Nature Bazaar, Around 50 Shops Gutted

Massive Fire Breaks Out At South Delhi's Nature Bazaar, Around 50 Shops Gutted

The fire erupted at the Nature Bazaar market located near Andheria Mor in the Lado Sarai area, where several temporary and semi-permanent shops were selling handicrafts and other items.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 10:11 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A major fire broke out at Nature Bazaar in south Delhi's Andheria Mor area on Sunday morning, gutting around 50 shops and triggering a massive firefighting operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received at 7.37 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames. No injury to anyone has been reported so far.

The fire erupted at the Nature Bazaar market located near Andheria Mor in the Lado Sarai area, where several temporary and semi-permanent shops selling handicrafts and other items are set up, he said.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the market complex as the fire rapidly spread through multiple shops in the crowded marketplace.

Firefighters launched an extensive operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Around 50 shops were gutted in the incident, causing heavy damage to goods and structures, the officer said.

Fire personnel were continuing efforts to completely douse the flames and carry out cooling operations in the area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police officers also reached the spot to assist in crowd management and facilitate firefighting operations. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions

Published at : 15 Mar 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Fire Breaks Out At South Delhi's Nature Bazaar, Around 50 Shops Gutted
Massive Fire Breaks Out At South Delhi's Nature Bazaar, Around 50 Shops Gutted
Cities
Deep Dive | From May-Like Heat In March To Sudden Storms: What's Behind North India’s Erratic Weather?
Deep Dive | From May-Like Heat In March To Sudden Storms: What's Behind North India’s Erratic Weather?
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Rain As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Temperatures To Drop, More Showers Likely
Delhi Wakes Up To Rain As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Temp To Drop, More Showers Likely
Cities
Delhi Caps Commercial LPG Supply At 20% Of Average Use; Priority Allocation Announced
Delhi Caps Commercial LPG Supply At 20% Of Average Use; Priority Allocation Announced
Advertisement

Videos

India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions
War Alert: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens as Iran Blocks Key Oil Route, Global Energy Markets Shake
Breaking News: Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon Kills Four as Regional Tensions Intensify
East Asia Tensions: North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea of Japan as East Asia Tensions Rise
LPG Shortage: Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Across Indian States Amid Ongoing Gas Shortage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget