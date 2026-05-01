Explorer
‘No Justice for Months’: Rape Survivor Attempts Self-Immolation In Gurugram
A rape survivor allegedly attempted to set herself on fire outside the Police Commissioner’s office in Gurugram, accusing police of delaying action in her case for months.
- Survivor alleged rape, accused police inaction for months.
- Woman attempted self-immolation outside Police Commissioner's office.
- Police intervened, preventing the survivor from setting fire.
Before You Go
Middle East Conflict: Power Struggle Deepens Inside Iran Between IRGC and Political Leadership
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
‘No Justice for Months’: Rape Survivor Attempts Self-Immolation In Gurugram
Cities
Mumbai Watermelon Deaths: ‘Green Organs’ Spark Poisoning Fears; 2019 Case Link Deepens Mystery
Cities
Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 9 After 5 More Bodies Recovered, 6 Still Missing
Cities
Noida On High Alert On Labour Day After Violent Worker Protests; Section 163 Imposed
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by