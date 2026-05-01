‘No Justice for Months’: Rape Survivor Attempts Self-Immolation In Gurugram

A rape survivor allegedly tried to set herself on fire outside the office of the Police Commissioner in Gurugram on Thursday, accusing the police of delaying action in her case. According to officials, the woman reached the commissioner’s office carrying a bottle of petrol and a matchbox, and poured petrol on herself near the main gate.

Police personnel deployed at the spot acted quickly and stopped her from setting herself on fire. They also tried to calm her down. Videos of the incident have now surfaced on social media, in which the woman can be heard screaming. The survivor alleged that no action had been taken in her case for several months. Police stated that the matter is being investigated and necessary steps would be taken.

Survivor Accuses Man Of Rape

The survivor alleged that a man from Panipat raped her and claimed that even after four months, the accused had not been arrested. There was no immediate response from the police regarding the allegations, and Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora could not be contacted for comment.

Later, Gurugram Police neither confirmed nor denied the incident in an official statement but said that the accused would be arrested soon. The survivor is currently seeking justice from the authorities.

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Survivor Shared Video Before Attempt

Before the alleged self-immolation attempt, the survivor had shared a video on social media. She had also informed police officials about her intentions through email. Later, police personnel intervened and snatched away the matchbox and petrol bottle from her hands.

The incident created panic in the area. So far, no detailed official statement has been issued by the administration regarding the matter.

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