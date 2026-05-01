Noida On High Alert On Labour Day After Violent Worker Protests; Section 163 Imposed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida authorities increased security for International Labour Day.

Section 163 restricts unlawful gatherings from April 30 to May 8.

Police deployed thousands, including drones and CCTV surveillance.

Background protests on April 13 turned violent.

Tight security measures have been put in place in Noida on International Labour Day by authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar days after large-scale workers' protests spiralled into violence.

Enhanced monitoring measures have been rolled out with the administration and police intensifying surveillance across the district, particularly around industrial hubs and key junctions, in a bid to prevent any fresh unrest.

To maintain law and order, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which restricts unlawful assembly of more than five people, has been imposed from April 30 to May 8, according to PTI.

Under a ‘Zonal-Sector Scheme’, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate has been divided into 11 zones and 49 sectors to strengthen policing. The Noida Zone comprises four zones and 16 sectors. Central Noida has been split into three zones and 24 sectors, while Greater Noida includes four zones and nine sectors.

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Heavy Police Deployment, Drone and CCTV Surveillance

A massive police deployment has been put in place, including personnel drawn from other districts. Officials said the force includes six officers of SP rank, 14 Additional SPs, 30 Circle Officers, 65 Inspectors, 400 Sub-Inspectors, 150 women Sub-Inspectors, 900 constables and 200 women constables. Ten companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been deployed.

Additionally, two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), three Additional DCPs and four Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) from within the commissionerate are part of the deployment. Authorities have ensured the inclusion of a substantial number of women personnel.

Security has been bolstered with drones and CCTV cameras monitoring sensitive locations. Police teams have been stationed at major industrial units, multinational companies and small-scale industrial clusters, while mobile patrol units continue round-the-clock vigil.

Public announcements are being made to keep residents informed about official guidelines. A gazetted officer has also been assigned to oversee the control room 24/7, ensuring swift response through real-time surveillance systems.

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Background: April 13 Protests Turned Violent

On April 13, factory workers staged widespread protests across Noida, demanding higher minimum wages and improved working conditions. The demonstrations later escalated into violence, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from multiple locations.

Police detained more than 300 individuals in connection with the unrest. Subsequent investigations indicated the alleged involvement of Pakistan-linked suspects who are believed to have incited violence through misleading social media posts. Three individuals have been arrested so far.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.