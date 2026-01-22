Will It Rain In Delhi On Republic Day? Here's What Weather Dept Said

Delhi is likely to see a change in the weather this week as a western disturbance is expected to affect the national capital region. Although Delhi will remain on the outer periphery of the system, light rainfall is possible towards the end of the week. Another spell of wet weather may also affect the national capital around the Republic Day celebrations.

As per the latest IMD forecast, Delhi-NCR is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 7 degrees Celsius on January 24. On January 23, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is also likely. During this period, moderate fog may prevail during early morning and late-night hours, potentially affecting visibility.

Weather experts said rainfall and strong winds are expected to help clear dust and pollutants from the air, leading to an improvement in air quality. However, the cold is likely to intensify for two to three days after the rain, with people experiencing sharper chills during mornings and nights.

Cold Wave Continues In Punjab And Haryana

Punjab and Haryana continue to reel under cold wave conditions. Faridkot in Punjab recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar registered 3.3 degrees and Bathinda 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD said cold conditions are likely to persist in these states over the coming days.

Changing Weather Pattern In Rajasthan

A new western disturbance is also expected to impact Rajasthan. According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region, between January 22 and 24.

Another western disturbance may affect the state between January 26 and 28, potentially leading to a further drop in temperatures.

Rain And Snowfall Likely In Kashmir Valley

The prolonged dry spell in the Kashmir Valley may soon come to an end. The weather department has predicted rainfall and widespread snowfall in the coming week.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Srinagar and other plains of the valley, raising concerns over possible disruptions to road and air traffic.