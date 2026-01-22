Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWill It Rain In Delhi On Republic Day? Here's What Weather Dept Said

Will It Rain In Delhi On Republic Day? Here's What Weather Dept Said

As per the latest IMD forecast, Delhi-NCR is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 7 degrees Celsius on January 24.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 07:45 AM (IST)

Delhi is likely to see a change in the weather this week as a western disturbance is expected to affect the national capital region. Although Delhi will remain on the outer periphery of the system, light rainfall is possible towards the end of the week. Another spell of wet weather may also affect the national capital around the Republic Day celebrations.

As per the latest IMD forecast, Delhi-NCR is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 7 degrees Celsius on January 24. On January 23, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is also likely. During this period, moderate fog may prevail during early morning and late-night hours, potentially affecting visibility.

Weather experts said rainfall and strong winds are expected to help clear dust and pollutants from the air, leading to an improvement in air quality. However, the cold is likely to intensify for two to three days after the rain, with people experiencing sharper chills during mornings and nights.

Cold Wave Continues In Punjab And Haryana

Punjab and Haryana continue to reel under cold wave conditions. Faridkot in Punjab recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar registered 3.3 degrees and Bathinda 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD said cold conditions are likely to persist in these states over the coming days.

Changing Weather Pattern In Rajasthan

A new western disturbance is also expected to impact Rajasthan. According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region, between January 22 and 24.

Another western disturbance may affect the state between January 26 and 28, potentially leading to a further drop in temperatures.

Rain And Snowfall Likely In Kashmir Valley

The prolonged dry spell in the Kashmir Valley may soon come to an end. The weather department has predicted rainfall and widespread snowfall in the coming week.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Srinagar and other plains of the valley, raising concerns over possible disruptions to road and air traffic.

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Today Delhi AQI Republic Day Weather Delhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
World
Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
World
‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget