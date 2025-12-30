Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Why Must He Prove Citizenship?’: Poet Joy Goswami’s SIR Summons Triggers Outrage

‘Why Must He Prove Citizenship?’: Poet Joy Goswami’s SIR Summons Triggers Outrage

“Joy had a surgery a few days ago. He is completely forbidden to leave the house. He is not even answering the phone. He is forbidden to talk much,” she said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami has been summoned for a hearing as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, triggering political and public backlash ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to the family, Joy Goswami has been asked to appear for the hearing on January 2. His daughter has also received a summons. Speaking to ABP, she said her father is unwell and recently underwent surgery, making it impossible for him to attend.

“Joy had a surgery a few days ago. He is completely forbidden to leave the house. He is not even answering the phone. He is forbidden to talk much,” she said.

The family has alleged harassment, saying the summons is unjustified given Goswami’s long voting history.

Call From BLO, Documents Sought

Joy Goswami’s family said his wife received a call from a Booth Level Officer (BLO), asking both the poet and his daughter to attend the hearing with documents. The family questioned why proof was being sought despite both having voted, including in the 2024 elections.

It was learnt that Goswami’s name does not feature in the 2002 voter list, while his daughter’s name was also missing as she was not an adult at the time.

‘Why Must We Prove Citizenship?’

The family said Goswami was born in Shishumangal, Kolkata, spent his childhood in Ranaghat, and has been a permanent resident of Kolkata for decades.

“Even after all these years, he is being called, asked to prove whether he is a citizen or not, asked to show his identity card,” his daughter said.

Political Row Intensifies Over SIR

The summons comes amid heightened political tensions over the voter list revision, with allegations that both existing and new voters are being repeatedly called for hearings.

Reacting sharply, State Education Minister Bratya Basu criticised the move.

“If Joy was called for the SIR hearing... I think if he were alive, they would have made Rabindranath too stand in the SIR line. This is their attitude towards Bengal and Bengalis,” Basu said.

He added, “Joyada is a native, Joyada is a poet… He has voted year after year. If the BJP and the Election Commission can do this, then understand, they can call anyone from Bengal and Bengali culture an intruder.”

Related Video

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Why Must He Prove Citizenship Poet Joy Goswami SIR West Bengal SIR Outrage
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend
Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend
India
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
Cities
‘Was Pahalgam Executed By Centre?’ Mamata Targets Amit Shah At Bengal Rally
‘Was Pahalgam Executed By Centre?’ Mamata Targets Amit Shah At Bengal Rally
World
'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Voices Alarm Over Reported Drone Attack On Putin Residence
'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Voices Alarm Over Reported Drone Attack On Putin Residence
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget