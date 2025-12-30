‘Why Must He Prove Citizenship?’: Poet Joy Goswami’s SIR Summons Triggers Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami has been summoned for a hearing as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, triggering political and public backlash ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to the family, Joy Goswami has been asked to appear for the hearing on January 2. His daughter has also received a summons. Speaking to ABP, she said her father is unwell and recently underwent surgery, making it impossible for him to attend.

“Joy had a surgery a few days ago. He is completely forbidden to leave the house. He is not even answering the phone. He is forbidden to talk much,” she said.

The family has alleged harassment, saying the summons is unjustified given Goswami’s long voting history.

Call From BLO, Documents Sought

Joy Goswami’s family said his wife received a call from a Booth Level Officer (BLO), asking both the poet and his daughter to attend the hearing with documents. The family questioned why proof was being sought despite both having voted, including in the 2024 elections.

It was learnt that Goswami’s name does not feature in the 2002 voter list, while his daughter’s name was also missing as she was not an adult at the time.

‘Why Must We Prove Citizenship?’

The family said Goswami was born in Shishumangal, Kolkata, spent his childhood in Ranaghat, and has been a permanent resident of Kolkata for decades.

“Even after all these years, he is being called, asked to prove whether he is a citizen or not, asked to show his identity card,” his daughter said.

Political Row Intensifies Over SIR

The summons comes amid heightened political tensions over the voter list revision, with allegations that both existing and new voters are being repeatedly called for hearings.

Reacting sharply, State Education Minister Bratya Basu criticised the move.

“If Joy was called for the SIR hearing... I think if he were alive, they would have made Rabindranath too stand in the SIR line. This is their attitude towards Bengal and Bengalis,” Basu said.

He added, “Joyada is a native, Joyada is a poet… He has voted year after year. If the BJP and the Election Commission can do this, then understand, they can call anyone from Bengal and Bengali culture an intruder.”