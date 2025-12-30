Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Collission On Delhi-Sonipat Road, Two People Injured

A third vehicle later collided with the damaged car, which had been left stationary on the road. In total, three cars were involved in the accident.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Multiple vehicles collided on the Delhi–Sonipat road near Haryana’s Bahalgarh on Monday amid dense fog and poor visibility. At least one or two people were reportedly injured in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses quoted by news agency ANI, the crash occurred when one car rammed into another due to low visibility. A third vehicle later collided with the damaged car, which had been left stationary on the road. In total, three cars were involved in the accident.

Eyewitness Account

“First, one car hit another car. Then, one of the cars drove away, and the other remained stationary and damaged. A little while later, another car came and hit the damaged car from behind,” an eyewitness said.

Visuals from the spot showed heavily damaged vehicles on the highway as police initiated an investigation. Another eyewitness said one of the vehicles involved in the initial collision had already left the scene, adding that one or two people sustained injuries.

Fog-Related Accidents Continue

The accident comes amid a spate of fog-related mishaps reported over the past few days, with dense fog and low visibility significantly hampering driving conditions.

Earlier, thick fog on the Delhi–Mathura National Highway in Faridabad triggered two serious accidents on the high-speed corridor. In one incident, a speeding Hyundai Verna lost control, overturned several times and crashed into the railing near the Sector 28 Metro Station, HT had reported.

Weather Warning in Place

The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued a warning for dense fog across Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab on December 30. It reported moderate fog with visibility dropping to 300 metres near Haryana’s Ambala at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Delhi was placed under a red alert for Tuesday as visibility levels remained low across several areas.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
