West Bengal: BJP Fields Suvendu Adhikari’s PA's Mother For Nandigram Bypoll

The BJP has made a major move in West Bengal’s Nandigram Assembly seat by fielding Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, who served as West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant. The party has also nominated Shakharav Sarkar from the Rejinagar seat.

Chandranath Rath was murdered in May, shortly after the Assembly election results were announced. Hasirani Rath will file her nomination papers on Tuesday in the presence of Suvendu Adhikari.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the Chandranath Rath murder case, and several people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Why Are Bypolls Being Held?

The Election Commission announced the bypolls on September 9, following which the BJP’s candidate list was awaited.

Voting for both Nandigram and Rejinagar will take place on October 6, while the results will be declared on October 9.

Nandigram has traditionally been considered a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari. In the latest Assembly election, Chief Minister Adhikari won from both his traditional Nandigram seat and Bhabanipur. He defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

After becoming chief minister, Adhikari vacated the Nandigram seat, leading to the bypoll. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Humayun Kabir.

Who Have TMC, Congress Fielded?

The TMC, its rebel faction, Congress and the Left have all fielded candidates in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls.

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has nominated Sanchita Pradhan Dey from Nandigram, while the rebel faction has fielded Mohammed Eteshamul Haq. Congress has named Milan Pradhan, while the CPI has fielded Shanti Gopal Giri.

In Rejinagar, considered the stronghold of AJUP chief Humayun Kabir, the TMC has fielded Rabiul Alam. The rebel faction has given a ticket to Safiuzzaman Sheikh. Congress has nominated Mohammed Abdullahil Kafi, while the Left has fielded Syed Asad Ali. AJUP has named Humayun Kabir’s son Ghulam Nabi Azad as its candidate.

Nandigram was the seat where Suvendu Adhikari defeated then-Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly election.

In the latest election, Adhikari secured 127,301 votes from Nandigram, while TMC candidate Pratibha Kar received 117,636 votes.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)