AAP Leader Jaipal Singh Shot At Over Parking Dispute In Amritsar; Caught On CCTV

Aam Aadmi Party leader Jaipal Singh was seriously injured in a firing incident in Amritsar's Kot Atma Ram area. He was admitted to a private hospital and is out of danger.
AAP Leader Jaipal Singh Injured After Being Shot Over Parking Dispute In Amritsar; Caught On CCTV
AAP leader Jaipal Singh was seriously injured after a dispute allegedly linked to an old rivalry escalated into firing in Amritsar.
- AAP leader Jaipal Singh seriously injured in Amritsar firing.
- Incident stemmed from old rivalry; dispute escalated into gunfire.
- Both injured individuals are hospitalized and out of danger.
- Police are investigating and have deployed security.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Ward 42 in-charge Jaipal Singh was seriously injured after a firing incident in Amritsar’s Kot Atma Ram area on Thursday, police said.
According to preliminary information, the incident reportedly stemmed from an old rivalry and escalated following an argument between Singh and a former police inspector living nearby. Another individual involved in the clash also sustained gunshot injuries. Both have been admitted to a private hospital and are stated to be out of danger.
Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. Security personnel have been deployed in the area as tensions prevailed following the clash.
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Dispute Escalated Into Violence
According to local sources, the confrontation began when Jaipal Singh allegedly parked his vehicle outside the former inspector’s residence in the Kot Atma Ram locality on Thursday afternoon.
An argument reportedly broke out between the two sides, which soon escalated into a physical altercation. During the clash, both parties allegedly opened fire at each other.
CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, purportedly shows members of both groups arguing before attacking each other with swords. Firing reportedly began moments later, triggering panic in the area.
🚨 Punjab’s law and order situation now appears to be in complete disarray! 🚨— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 28, 2026
👉 In Amritsar, @AamAadmiParty Ward No. 42 in charge Jaipal Singh Bau was shot at in broad daylight and was rushed to Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, in an injured condition.
👉 At times, uniformed… pic.twitter.com/rTZFqtoOzG
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Police Begin Investigation
ACP East said both injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment and police are collecting details related to the incident.
“Statements from both parties will be recorded, and further action will be taken,” the officer said, adding that the situation in the area is presently under control.
Meanwhile, local AAP workers expressed concern over the attack and demanded strict action against those responsible.
An AAP MLA from the area stated that Jaipal Singh was an active volunteer of the party and had also contested the municipal councillor election.
“Strict action will be taken against the accused,” the MLA said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to AAP leader Jaipal Singh in Amritsar?
What caused the firing incident involving Jaipal Singh?
The incident reportedly stemmed from an old rivalry and escalated after an argument between Jaipal Singh and a former police inspector over a parked vehicle.
Were there other injuries during the incident?
Yes, another individual involved in the clash also sustained gunshot injuries. Both injured parties are currently receiving treatment in a private hospital.
Is there an ongoing investigation into the firing incident?
Yes, police reached the spot, have launched an investigation, and are collecting details. Statements from both parties will be recorded.