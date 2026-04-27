Assembly Elections: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionAssembly Elections 2026: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr

Assembly Elections 2026: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr

EC has intensified its crackdown ahead of Assembly polls, deploying squads and surveillance teams. Seizures in West Bengal have crossed Rs 510 crore, surpassing 2021 figures.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EC intensifies crackdown on illicit inducements for state elections.
  • West Bengal leads seizures with over Rs 510 crore value.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its crackdown on illicit inducements ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The poll panel had announced the election schedule on March 15, 2026, and directed all states and Union Territories to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). To ensure free and fair polls, the Commission held multiple review meetings with Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), Directors General of Police (DGPs), and senior officials from poll-bound and neighbouring states, as well as heads of enforcement agencies.

Seizures Surpass Rs 510 Crores In WB

As part of its strategy to curb electoral malpractices, the EC has deployed over 2,728 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) to respond to complaints within 100 minutes. Additionally, more than 3,142 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been stationed at key locations to conduct surprise checks and set up nakas. Special drives are also underway to curb the manufacture, storage and distribution of illicit liquor, according to the official statement.

Also Read: 'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally

According to data from the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS), active since February 26, 2026, West Bengal has recorded significant seizures as of April 27. Authorities have confiscated cash worth Rs 30 crore, liquor amounting to over 48 lakh litres, along with drugs, precious metals, and other inducements. The total value of these seizures stands at Rs510.10 crore.

Bengal Poll Seizures Jump, Surpass 2021 Figures

This marks a substantial increase compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, when total seizures in the state stood at Rs 339 crore, highlighting the Commission’s heightened vigilance in the ongoing electoral process.
Also Read: Tension Grips Bengal After CISF Jawan Injured In Firing Outside BJP Candidate’s Residence; EC Seeks Report

Second phase of assembly elections will be held in West Bengal on April 29. A total of 142 constituencies will go to the polls in this phase.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Election Commission of India (ECI) doing to ensure fair elections?

The ECI has intensified its crackdown on illicit inducements and strictly enforced the Model Code of Conduct. They have held review meetings with key officials and deployed surveillance teams.

How many Flying Squad Teams have been deployed?

Over 2,728 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) have been deployed across the poll-bound states. These teams are tasked with responding to complaints within 100 minutes.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission West Bengal Election West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner Poll Seizures
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Assembly Elections 2026: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr
Assembly Elections: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr
Election
'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally
'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally
Election
Tension Grips Bengal After CISF Jawan Injured In Firing Outside BJP Candidate’s Residence; EC Seeks Report
EC Seeks Report After CISF Jawan Injured In Firing Outside BJP Candidate’s Residence In Bengal
Election
BJP-TMC Workers Clash In North 24 Parganas Ahead Of PM's Visit; 3 Injured In Bombing At MLA's Residence
BJP-TMC Workers Clash In North 24 Parganas Ahead Of PM's Visit; 3 Injured In Bombing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget