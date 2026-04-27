Assembly Elections: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr

Seizures Surpass Rs 510 Crores In WB

As part of its strategy to curb electoral malpractices, the EC has deployed over 2,728 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) to respond to complaints within 100 minutes. Additionally, more than 3,142 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been stationed at key locations to conduct surprise checks and set up nakas. Special drives are also underway to curb the manufacture, storage and distribution of illicit liquor, according to the official statement.

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According to data from the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS), active since February 26, 2026, West Bengal has recorded significant seizures as of April 27. Authorities have confiscated cash worth Rs 30 crore, liquor amounting to over 48 lakh litres, along with drugs, precious metals, and other inducements. The total value of these seizures stands at Rs510.10 crore.

Bengal Poll Seizures Jump, Surpass 2021 Figures This marks a substantial increase compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, when total seizures in the state stood at Rs 339 crore, highlighting the Commission’s heightened vigilance in the ongoing electoral process. Also Read: Tension Grips Bengal After CISF Jawan Injured In Firing Outside BJP Candidate’s Residence; EC Seeks Report

Second phase of assembly elections will be held in West Bengal on April 29. A total of 142 constituencies will go to the polls in this phase.