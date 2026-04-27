Assembly Elections: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr

The ECI has intensified its crackdown on illicit inducements and strictly enforced the Model Code of Conduct. They have held review meetings with key officials and deployed surveillance teams.
Assembly Elections 2026: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr
EC has intensified its crackdown ahead of Assembly polls, deploying squads and surveillance teams. Seizures in West Bengal have crossed Rs 510 crore, surpassing 2021 figures.
- EC intensifies crackdown on illicit inducements for state elections.
- West Bengal leads seizures with over Rs 510 crore value.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its crackdown on illicit inducements ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The poll panel had announced the election schedule on March 15, 2026, and directed all states and Union Territories to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). To ensure free and fair polls, the Commission held multiple review meetings with Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), Directors General of Police (DGPs), and senior officials from poll-bound and neighbouring states, as well as heads of enforcement agencies.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Election Commission of India (ECI) doing to ensure fair elections?
How many Flying Squad Teams have been deployed?
Over 2,728 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) have been deployed across the poll-bound states. These teams are tasked with responding to complaints within 100 minutes.