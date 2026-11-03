Wayanad School Shut For A Week After 100 Students Fall Ill

Wayanad (Keralam): A school in Kalpetta in Keralam's Wayanad has been ordered to remain closed for a week after around 100 students reported fever and vomiting and sought treatment at various hospitals, health officials have said.

Following the complaints, a health department team inspected St Joseph's Higher Secondary School here and found that the water tank and well on the premises had not been disinfected.

The health department directed the school authorities to keep the institution closed for a week to prevent further spread of the illness and facilitate thorough cleaning and disinfection of the wells, water tanks and school premises.

The inspection was led by Dr Shyam, Resident Medical Officer of Kalpetta General Hospital.

Health Inspector P A Navas and Junior Health Inspectors Suresh Kumar and Bibin Varghese also participated in the inspection, officials said in a statement.

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