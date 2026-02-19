Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Want To Apply For Ration Card In Delhi? Check Process Under New Rules

Want To Apply For Ration Card In Delhi? Check Process Under New Rules

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has issued an order stating that ration card applications can now be submitted only through the online portal.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:19 AM (IST)

If you are planning to apply for a ration card in Delhi, here’s an important update. The Delhi government has introduced new rules that will change how applications are submitted and approved. From now on, the entire process will be online, and officials will verify your details at your doorstep before granting approval.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has issued an order stating that ration card applications can now be submitted only through the online portal. Offline applications will no longer be accepted. After applying online, authorities will conduct a home verification, and applications with incomplete or incorrect documents may be rejected.

SOP Issued for Ration Cards

The government has released a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for issuing ration cards. As per the new guidelines, the eldest member of the family must submit their Aadhaar card along with Aadhaar details of all family members.

Applications will undergo verification at three levels before a final decision is taken. A District-Level Committee will assess eligibility and decide whether a ration card should be issued.

Where To Apply

The notification outlining the new rules was issued last week. Registration is now set to begin for 8.27 lakh ration card slots. Applicants must register online at the official Delhi government portal: edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in.

While registering, applicants must provide Aadhaar details for themselves and all family members. If the Aadhaar card does not carry a Delhi address, proof of residence will be required.

Other eligibility conditions include:

  • Annual family income must be below Rs 1.20 lakh
  • An income certificate issued by the Revenue Department must be submitted
  • An electricity bill in the name of any one family member is mandatory

Woman To Be Head Of Family

Under the new rules, the head of the family listed on the ration card must be a woman. According to the SOP, the eldest woman in the household will be designated as the family head.

If the eldest woman is under 18 years of age, a male member may temporarily be listed as the head. However, once the girl turns 18, she will automatically be recognised as the head of the family.

Three-Tier Verification Process

After registration, the application will go through a two-stage verification process initially. A Food Supply Officer will conduct field verification at the applicant’s residence. The file will then be reviewed by the Assistant Commissioner.

Following scrutiny, the application will be forwarded to a District-Level Committee headed by the District Magistrate for final approval. The committee will assess eligibility and prioritise the most deserving families before granting ration cards.

The new system aims to ensure transparency and that benefits reach genuinely needy households.

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Embed widget