Five Arrested For Drinking Alcohol, Cooking Non-Veg On Ganga In Varanasi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Video showed alcohol, non-veg on boat, sparking outrage.

Police arrested five people, seized boat, registered case.

Authorities warn against further rule violations on the Ganga.

A video purportedly showing people consuming alcohol and cooking non-vegetarian food on a boat in the Ganga near Varanasi’s Man Mandir Ghat has sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting police action against those involved.

The video, which is said to be old, recently resurfaced online and drew criticism from several users who objected to the activities allegedly taking place on the river. The incident has once again brought attention to conduct on boats operating along the Ganga in Varanasi.

Following the circulation of the footage, Varanasi Police launched an investigation and took action against the individuals seen in the video.

Viral Video Draws Public Criticism

The footage shows a group of people on a stationary boat in the Ganga, where they appear to be preparing non-vegetarian food while also consuming alcohol.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users raising concerns over what they described as a violation of norms and sentiments associated with the river.

Varanasi's ghats attract large numbers of domestic and international tourists every day, with activity continuing from early morning until late at night. The viral video reignited debate over behaviour on boats operating in the area.

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Police Arrest Five, Seize Boat

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Atul Anjan Tripathi told ABP Live that police had taken action in the matter after verifying details related to the viral video.

According to the officer, five people present on the boat were arrested and a case was registered against them. Authorities also seized the boat involved in the incident.

Police have not disclosed additional details regarding the charges but confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated.

Similar Video Had Earlier Triggered Controversy

The latest controversy comes months after another video from the Ganga in Varanasi sparked debate on social media.

In that case, a video showing people consuming biryani during an iftar gathering on a boat had gone viral and attracted widespread attention. The matter later reached a court.

The recurrence of such incidents has led to increased scrutiny of activities taking place on boats along the river.

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Police Warn Against Rule Violations

Following the latest action, police reiterated that violations of rules and regulations on the Ganga would not be tolerated.

Officials stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found breaching prescribed norms while operating or travelling on boats in the river.

Authorities have urged visitors and boat operators to comply with regulations and ensure that activities on the Ganga do not violate existing rules.