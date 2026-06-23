Theft At Tej Pratap Yadav's House: 20 Lakh Cash, Gold, Gadgets Missing; PA Named In Complaint

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HomeCitiesTheft At Tej Pratap Yadav's Patna House: 20 Lakh Cash, Gold, Gadgets Missing; PA Named In Complaint

Theft At Tej Pratap Yadav's Patna House: 20 Lakh Cash, Gold, Gadgets Missing; PA Named In Complaint

Tej Pratap accused his personal assistant Motilal Rai of carrying out the theft, claiming eyewitnesses saw him leaving the premises with a bag late on Monday night.

Written By : Shashank Kumar |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav reported theft from his Patna home.
  • Stolen items include ₹20 lakh cash, jewelry, and electronics.
  • Personal assistant Motilal Rai accused, seen scaling boundary wall.
  • Police launched investigation, deployed security; further probe underway.

A major theft has been reported at the residence of Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief and elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, with cash, jewellery and electronic devices allegedly stolen from his official residence in Patna.

According to the complaint, the incident came to light late on Monday night when items kept inside a cupboard at Tej Pratap's residence at 42 Harding Road were found missing.

The stolen items reportedly include Rs 20 lakh in cash, said to be party funds, two gold chains weighing 30 grams, a ring, four pen drives, two hard disks, an iPad, a MacBook, a Lenovo laptop, and four iPhone 17 Pro Max mobile phones.

ALSO READ: Bride-To-Be, Parents Found Dead Day Before Wedding In Karnataka; Harassment Angle Probed

PA Accused In Complaint

Tej Pratap Yadav has accused his personal assistant, Motilal Rai, of carrying out the theft. In an application submitted to the Secretariat Police Station, he alleged that Rai fled the residence with a bag containing the stolen items.

According to the complaint, around 11:30 pm on Monday, Tej Pratap's driver Anil Yadav and his associate Vishal allegedly saw Motilal Rai scaling the boundary wall of the residence with a bag. Both have been cited as eyewitnesses in the complaint.

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Police Launch Probe

Following the complaint, police personnel reached the residence on Monday night and initiated an investigation. Security has been deployed at the premises while officers examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

Tej Pratap has requested police to take Motilal Rai into custody for questioning and recover the missing cash, jewellery and electronic devices. Further investigation is underway.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at Tej Pratap Yadav's residence?

A major theft was reported at his official residence in Patna. Cash, jewellery, and electronic devices were allegedly stolen from a cupboard.

Who is Tej Pratap Yadav accusing of the theft?

Tej Pratap Yadav has accused his personal assistant, Motilal Rai, of carrying out the theft. Rai allegedly fled the residence with a bag containing the stolen items.

What items were reportedly stolen from the residence?

Stolen items include Rs 20 lakh cash, two gold chains, a ring, four pen drives, two hard disks, an iPad, a MacBook, a Lenovo laptop, and four iPhone 17 Pro Max mobile phones.

What action have the police taken regarding the theft?

Police personnel reached the residence and initiated an investigation. Security has been deployed, and officers are examining the circumstances.

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Tej Pratap
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