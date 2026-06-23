Pune Businessman Gets Extortion Call From 'Bishnoi' Gang; Shots Fired At His Factory

Pune: An unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Bishnoi gang allegedly tried to extort money from a Pune-based businessman, while some individuals also opened fire at his industrial establishment, police said on Tuesday.

Amol Rajendra Chamadai, who runs a steel products business, told the Wanwadi police that he received a phone call at around 4.30 pm on Monday from a person who identified himself as "Arzu Bishnoi" and allegedly demanded money from him while threatening him, they said, without elaborating.

Chamdai later approached the Fursungi police station for further action as the matter fell under its jurisdiction, an official said.

While he was present at the police station, four rounds were allegedly fired at his establishment in the Fursungi area at 8.10 pm, the official said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The police have launched an investigation into the alleged extortion call and the firing incident to ascertain the identity of the culprits and determine whether the two incidents are linked.

Based on the complaint, the Fursungi police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons, the official said.

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