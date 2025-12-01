Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUttarakhand To Set-Up Panel For Sanskrit Revival, Development: Dhami

Uttarakhand To Set-Up Panel For Sanskrit Revival, Development: Dhami

Dhami said Uttarakhand has recognised Sanskrit as its second official language and the state government is continuously making efforts to promote Sanskrit education in schools.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dehradun, Dec 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced the formation of a high-level commission for the revival and development of Sanskrit.

Addressing the two-day International Sanskrit Conference in Haridwar, Dhami said that roots of many languages around the world are linked to Sanskrit and all the ancient texts -- Vedas, Puranas and Upanishads -- were in Sanskrit, which enriched India's ideological heritage.

Pointing to the growing interest among European scholars in the Sanskrit literature of 18th and 19th centuries, he said that ancient universities such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila and Vallabhi used to disseminate Sanskrit-based knowledge to the world.

Great scholars such as Charaka, Sushruta, Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Chanakya, Brahmagupta and Panini were born in India, the chief minister said, adding that "it is our duty to enrich Sanskrit in the holy land of Uttarakhand, which gave birth to the Vedas and the knowledge of sages." Dhami said Uttarakhand has recognised Sanskrit as its second official language and the state government is continuously making efforts to promote Sanskrit education in schools.

He said the state government has resolved to establish Adarsh ​​Sanskrit Gram in every district and efforts are on to increase government assistance in research and employment opportunities for Sanskrit students.

Dhami recollected that he studied Sanskrit till Class 9 and the verses, grammar and sweetness of the language are still alive in his memory.

In the new education policy, special emphasis has been laid on establishing Sanskrit as a modern and practical language, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanskrit Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand Sanskrit Panels
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
News
After 36 Years, CBI Arrests Man In The Kidnapping Case Of Mufti Sayeed’s Daughter Rubaiya
After 36 Years, CBI Arrests Man In The Kidnapping Case Of Mufti Sayeed’s Daughter Rubaiya
News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
India
Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days
Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget