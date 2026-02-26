Hyderabad YouTuber Dies By Suicide After Sending 'I Love You' Text To Mother In Kuwait

A 21-year-old science student who also ran a part-time YouTube channel was found dead in her rented apartment in Hyderabad on Monday, hours after sending an emotional message to her mother.

The deceased, identified as Bonu Komali, hailed from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and had been staying alone in the city for nearly 11 months while pursuing a BSc degree at a private college. Alongside her studies, she regularly uploaded lifestyle and personal content on YouTube.

According to police officials, Komali messaged her mother, B. Satya Varalakshmi, who is employed in Kuwait, in the early hours of Monday. In the message, she wrote that she loved her deeply and asked her to look after her younger brother. Soon after, her mobile phone was found switched off.

When repeated calls went unanswered, her mother contacted one of Komali’s friends in Hyderabad and requested her to check on her. The friend reached the apartment later in the afternoon.

Police said that at around 3 pm, after several knocks received no response, the door latch was forced open. Komali was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the flat. A saree and a ladder were recovered from the room.

An investigating officer stated that initial findings point towards emotional turmoil linked to a prolonged relationship issue. Police revealed that Komali had been in a relationship for nearly three years with a 27-year-old software engineer who was also associated with YouTube. The couple had reportedly separated recently.

YouTuber Attempted Suicide Earlier Too

Officials further said that she had attempted suicide about six months ago.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case of suspicious death has been registered, and both digital and physical evidence are being examined.

Police are now reviewing call records, messages and statements from friends and neighbours as part of a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.