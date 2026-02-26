'Stay At Home If You Don’t Like Colours': Gonda ASP’s Holi Remarks Go Viral

A statement by Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Radheshyam Rai in Gonda ahead of Holi has stirred debate and drawn sharp reactions on social media.

Speaking at a peace committee meeting in Colonelganj organised to ensure smooth celebrations, Rai advised those who object to being smeared with colours to remain indoors on Holi. He said the festival is about “colours and fun,” and that people celebrating do not differentiate between Hindus and Muslims while applying colour.

Muslims Could Break Roza With Gujiya: ASP

“If someone has a problem with colours, they should stay at home on Holi,” he said, adding that people are often in a “happy mode” during the festival, making it difficult to reason with them. He also remarked that since festivities usually wind down by afternoon, those observing roza could break their fast with gujiya in the evening.

The video of his comments has since gone viral, triggering mixed reactions online. While some have supported his remarks as practical advice to avoid conflict, others have questioned the tone and sensitivity of the statement.